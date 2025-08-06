Cebu Greats eye back-to-back wins in MPBL clash vs Marikina

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are looking to build momentum as they shoot for back-to-back wins in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) when they face the Marikina Shoemasters on Thursday, August 7, at the Cuneta Astrodome in Manila.

Cebu is coming off a gritty 100-94 upset over the favored GenSan Warriors on August 2 in Las Piñas City, boosting their record to 6-15. The win kept the Greats in 13th place in the South Division standings and within striking distance of a playoff spot.

To stay in the hunt, Cebu must win all five of their remaining games in the elimination round.

Marikina, meanwhile, is also struggling this season. They sit at 13th place in the North Division and 26th overall, carrying a 4-17 win-loss card. The Shoemasters are trying to bounce back from a lopsided 52-75 defeat to the Biñan Tatak Gel Beasts on July 31.

The tandem of Mark Meneses and Jun Manzo has been instrumental for head coach Junthy Valenzuela in keeping Cebu’s playoff hopes alive. Meneses dropped a monster double-double of 23 points, and 15 rebounds, with six assists to earn Best Player of the Game honors against GenSan.

Manzo also tallied 23 points and six assists, while Jan Jamon added 13 points and five rebounds. Big man Alvin Baetiong contributed 11 points and six boards.

Marikina will once again lean on Deo Timajo, who averages 18 points, nine assists, and three steals per game. He’ll be supported by scoring threats Nemesis Dela Cruz and Jay Yutuc, who contribute 16 and 13 points per game, respectively.

