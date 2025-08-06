Capitol starts deploying doctors to hospitals

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Capitol has begun deploying doctors to province-owned hospitals in fulfillment of its promise to improve healthcare services here.

On Wednesday, August 6, the province met with the first batch of doctors who will immediately work in the provincial and district hospitals around the province.

They paid a courtesy visit to Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Wednesday as the Capitol celebrates the 456th Founding Anniversary of the Provincial Government.

They will be deployed immediately to the hospitals in Danao City, Carcar City, Argao, Barili, Minglanilla, and Tuburan. Meanwhile, four out of the 12 doctors — all general practitioners — will be stationed in Daanbantayan and two in Sogod town.

According to provincial health officials, the deployment was made in accordance with the recommendations from the Department of Health (DOH).

“The 12 newly hired doctors present at the Capitol today represent the first round of doctors answering the call to serve in our provincial hospitals,” said Dr. Nikki Catalan, provincial health consultant.

“The start of our initiative to reform healthcare in Cebu province. These new doctors will significantly augment healthcare delivery and ensure patients receive timely and quality care,” she added.

Aside from general practitioners, the provincial government will also be deploying soon specialists and nurses to augment manpower in the 16 provincial and district hospitals in the province.

The Capitol needed 1,600 more healthcare workers as part of its bid to enhance healthcare programs in the province.

