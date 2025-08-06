LTO to enforce ₱5K fine for improvised, outdated plates starting next week

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Motorists may soon be fined ₱5,000 if caught using temporary, improvised, or outdated license plates, as the Land Transportation Office (LTO) prepares to strictly enforce its “No Plate, No Travel” policy starting next week.

The fine will be issued through a Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP), according to LTO Region 7 Director Glen Galario. He urged vehicle owners to claim their official plates immediately at LTO offices to avoid the penalty.

The stricter implementation comes after weeks of public information campaigns held across Central Visayas. Galario said these efforts included advisories in malls, churches, and other community areas to ensure motorists were fully informed ahead of the crackdown.

Despite it being a holiday, many drivers still visited the Land Transportation Office located in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, on Wednesday, August 6.

One of those who claimed her plate was Judy Macrohon. She bought her motorcycle back in 2018 but never received a permanent plate. She had been using only a temporary plate and an authorization letter.

“Dali ra man sad ang process unya hapsay ra. [Nikuha ko og plate] kay dakop na baya daw, sunod lang ta,” said Macrohon.

(The process was quick and smooth. I claimed my plate because they say you can already get caught, so we’ll just comply.)

The policy applies not only to makeshift or printed plates but also to outdated ones.

The agency has already received around 160,000 license plates, a portion of the estimated 590,000 plates expected for the region.

To claim their plates, first-time vehicle owners must present a photocopy of the Certificate of Registration (CR), the latest Official Receipt (OR), and any valid government-issued ID.

Secondhand vehicle owners are required to submit a photocopy of the CR and OR, valid IDs of both vendor and buyer, and a notarized deed of sale.

Galario emphasized that the ₱5,000 penalty is not just a punitive measure but also a push toward ensuring proper vehicle identification. Official plates play a critical role in law enforcement and public safety, helping authorities trace vehicles involved in crimes or traffic violations.

The LTO is aiming to clear the backlog of unissued plates before the nationwide deadline on October 31.

“We’ve given motorists enough time and ample warnings. So dili sila magmahay kung strictly enforce na sa policy,” he said.

(We’ve given motorists enough time and ample warnings. So they shouldn’t complain once the policy is strictly enforced.)

