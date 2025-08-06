FIBA Asia Cup: PH falls to Chinese Taipei in opener

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas fell prey to Chinese Taipei again, 87-95, at the start of the FIBA Asia Cup at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia early Wednesday (PH time).

Kevin Quiambao proved to be a solid contributor for Gilas Pilipinas down the stretch, but his efforts were not enough to overcome a hot night from Chen Ying-Chun.

With Justin Brownlee hampered by foul trouble, Gilas leaned on Quiambao’s stellar second half to keep the Filipinos within striking distance.

“He came out and played with a lot of energy. He hit some big shots for us, but we just still came up short,” coach Tim Cone said of Quiambao, whom he later described as the “highlight of the team” in a game with a bunch of lowlights, like foul troubles to Brownlee, Scottie Thompson and Chris Newsome; 16 turnovers; and 8-for-28 from beyond the arc.

Chen was the thorn for Gilas, especially after Brownlee fouled out, as he carried the Taiwanese team to victory.

“Coach [Gianluigi Tucci] gave us a great game plan and we executed it really well,” Chen said, as he finished with 34 points on 10-of-17 field goals, including 6-of-8 from long range, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

Brandon Gilbeck added 16 points on a perfect 4-for-4 from the field and nine rebounds to dominate the paint against veteran June Mar Fajardo.

Chinese Taipei also beat Gilas at home during the qualifying phase in February.

Brownlee still led Gilas in their FIBA Asia Cup campaign with 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting, seven rebounds and two assists, while Quiambao added 17 points on 6-of-10 field goals, all within the final 16 and a half minutes.(PNA)

