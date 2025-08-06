Proud Gullas Cup alum Roger Pogoy reflects on his humble beginnings

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former Gilas Pilipinas standout and TNT Tropang Giga star Roger Ray Pogoy paid tribute to the Gullas Cup, the grassroots basketball tournament that helped launch his career.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, August 6, in the City of Naga, Cebu, Pogoy—one of the most successful alumni of the tournament—credited the Gullas Cup for giving him the platform to pursue his basketball dreams.

“Of all my achievements, I will never forget the Gullas Cup. There would be no RR Pogoy without this tournament,” said Pogoy, who led Talisay City to the championship in 2006.

After his stint in the Gullas Cup, Pogoy moved to Manila to chase his dreams, eventually emerging as one of Cebu’s most accomplished players, alongside the likes of June Mar Fajardo and Dondon Hontiveros.

Now, Pogoy hopes to serve as an inspiration to young Cebuano cagers representing their respective LGUs from Cebu’s First District in this year’s edition—aptly billed as the Rhea Gullas Cup 2025—with full backing from Congresswoman Rhea Gullas.

According to Dee J.P. Villanueva, the tournament’s longtime organizer, Pogoy is among the best players the Gullas Cup has ever produced. He also highlighted other notable alumni, such as Steve Nash Enriquez of NU, former UV Green Lancer and CESAFI MVP Jesiel Tarrosa, and PBA player Brian Heruela.

Villanueva noted that when the tournament was revived after a brief hiatus in 2016, the organizers shifted their focus to grassroots development, moving away from the open-commercial format.

“When we innovated, Mayor Samsam [Gullas], who was then UV’s team manager, pointed out that the eligibility and rules in SBP and Passerelle focus on development. So, moving forward, the Gullas Cup became purely developmental and limited to under-21 players. We dug deeper into the grassroots level. It’s even more meaningful when a player discovered in this league rises to stardom,” Villanueva explained.

Aside from the 21-under basketball tournament, the Rhea Gullas Cup will also feature separate men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments.

Additionally, all six First District LGUs—Talisay City, Naga City, Carcar City, Sibonga, San Fernando, and Minglanilla—will hold their own 12-under barangay-level basketball tournaments. The champion teams from each locality will then compete in the Gullas Cup 12-under division.

Villanueva also revealed plans to add women’s 3×3 or 5-on-5 basketball in future editions.

The upcoming tournament, set to tip off on either August 16 or 23 (final venue to be announced), will follow a single round-robin format. The top four teams will advance to the knockout stage, with the top two earning a twice-to-beat advantage.

Abante Minglanilla will enter as the defending champions, while Talisay Aksyon Agad returns as the runner-up.

