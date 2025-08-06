LTO deputizes TEAM Mandaue personnel to enforce anti-sardinas policy

MANDAUE CITY – Ten personnel from the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) have been officially deputized by the Land Transportation Office Region 7 (LTO-7), allowing them to issue Temporary Operator’s Permits (TOPs) to traffic violators.

TEAM head Hyll Retuya said that one of their key priorities is the strict enforcement of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board’s (LTFRB) anti-sardinas policy. The policy limits standing passengers in public utility vehicles to five per square meter to prevent overloading and ensure commuter safety.

Retuya said that two TOPs have already been issued since Monday, August 4: one for a violation of the anti-sardinas policy and another for reckless driving.

However, not all violations will be met with a TOP, as TEAM will still issue standard citation tickets for minor offenses.

Violators who are issued a TOP may face fines from the LTO ranging from ₱2,000 to ₱10,000, while those issued a citation ticket may be fined between ₱500 and ₱5,000.

He explained that the decision to issue a TOP depends on the severity of the violation, especially in cases involving abusive or reckless drivers.

Retuya emphasized the need for LTO deputization to strengthen the implementation of traffic laws in Mandaue.

“Atoa gyud gihingusgan nga adunay deputize sa LTO diri kay para mahatagan og ngipon ang balaudnon diri sa Mandaue. As we can see, maayo naman unta ang traffic management namo pero naa gyud gihapoy mga kamote drivers nga dili mosunod o nagmagahi,” he said.

(We really pushed for LTO deputization here so that our traffic laws in Mandaue would have more bite. As we can see, our traffic management is already quite good, but there are still some undisciplined drivers who refuse to follow the rules or act stubbornly.)

He added that violations such as counterflowing and drivers refusing to comply with traffic rules may also warrant the issuance of a TOP.

Retuya also reminded the public that their office is open to complaints against traffic enforcers. Should a complaint be filed, an investigation will be conducted, and both parties will be brought face to face.

He warned TEAM personnel not to engage in corruption or extortion, stating that anyone caught will be removed from their post.

