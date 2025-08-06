Cebu to field strong lineup in Sunrise Sprint

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu won’t let visiting athletes steal the spotlight without a fight, as the Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)-Go For Gold fields a stacked roster for the Sunrise Sprint 5150 race, happening alongside the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu this Sunday, August 10, at Mactan Newtown.

TLTG-Go For Gold will be led by Southeast Asian Games (SEAG) medalists and a promising group of national team prospects, all aiming to dominate the local field and keep the top honors in Cebu.

Spearheading the team are proud Cebuanos Matthew Justine Hermosa, the 2023 SEA Games aquathlon relay gold medalist, and Andrew Kim Remolino, a double silver medalist in triathlon at the SEA Games.

Veteran triathlon coach Roland Remolino officially announced the lineup, which also includes recent Sunrise Sprint Bohol champions Nicole Marie Del Rosario and John Michael Lalimos.

They’ll be joined by elite Cebuano triathletes Renz Wynn Corbin, Wayne Ybanez, Adrian Te, Santley Apat, Nano Tiongko, and 2024 Asia Triathlon Para Cup silver medalist Alex Niño Silverio.

As of this writing, organizers have yet to release the full list of participants for the 2025 Sunrise Sprint Cebu.

The race will feature an Olympic-distance course: a 750-meter open-water swim, a 20-kilometer bike leg, and a 5-kilometer run — all set along the same route as the Ironman 70.3.

