Paciones out as WBA’s top junior flyweight contender, now ranked in flyweight division

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Unbeaten Cebuano boxing prospect Arvin Jhon Paciones has mysteriously disappeared from the World Boxing Association (WBA) junior flyweight rankings, despite being the division’s No. 1 contender as recently as August 1.

Paciones, 20, who is currently based in Vietnam, now appears in the top 15 of the flyweight division instead.

According to updated rankings published on verified platforms like BoxingScene and the WBA’s official website, he is no longer listed in the WBA junior flyweight category.

Instead, he is ranked No. 15 under the International Boxing Federation (IBF) and No. 13 in the World Boxing Organization (WBO), both in the flyweight division.

The sudden shift has puzzled many local boxing fans and followers on social media, especially with no clear explanation from the WBA or Paciones’ camp.

This development could be a setback to Paciones’ hopes of getting a world title shot this year—particularly in the WBA’s 108-pound division, where he had aimed to make his breakthrough as the erstwhile No. 1 contender.

Paciones, who holds an 11-0 record with six knockouts, is scheduled to fight Leonard Pores III of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable on August 30 in Thailand.

While no official statement has been released yet from his team, the change in rankings could affect the young fighter’s morale as he continues his pursuit of a world championship.

