Leptospirosis: Central Visayas logs 141 cases 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Over 100 cases of leptospirosis have been recorded in Central Visayas during the first eight months of 2025, according to health officials.

From January to August, the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) has already recorded 141 cases of the infection. Fortunately, so far, there had been no mortalities.

DOH-7 acting director, Dr. Neil Erasmo, said they noticed a spike in the number of cases during the start of the rainy season this year, which fell on June.

Most of the patients also came from urban areas that suffered frequent flooding like the cities of Mandaue and Cebu.

“Kasagaran makuha ni og tingbaha, labi na diri sa Cebu ang paglusong gyud sa baha hinungdan nga matakdan sila,” Erasmo told media during the sidelines of the opening of the SugbuCAS Center in Brgy. Lahug on Wednesday, August 6.

(Most of the times one can get this from the floods, especially here in Cebu when one has to wade in the floods which is the reason for them being infected.)

The southwest monsoon, locally known as habagat, recently brought intense and heavy rains in most parts of the country, including Cebu, resulting in severe flooding.

What is Leptospirosis? Symptoms

Leptospirosis is an infection that can be transmitted to humans if they come into contact with water contaminated by the urine of infected animals.

It is caused by the bacteria leptospira. An individual can get infected with leptospirosis after getting water or soil contaminated by the infected urine from animals through the nose, mouth, eyes or even break in the skin, like an open wound.

Leptospirosis can be fatal, especially if left untreated. Some of the symptoms include high fever, red eyes, headache, chills, muscle aches, abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting, and diarrhea.

Infected patients may also exhibit yellow skin or eyes (jaundice) or rash.

Precautionary measures

In the meantime, DOH-7 advised the public to take precautionary measures, especially during rains and floods, to prevent from getting infected.

“Kung naay ingun ani nga exposure sa ingon ani nga baha sa tubig mokunsulta sa pinakaduol nga healthcare Center and at the same time capable man atong hospitals to manage possible cases of leptospirosis,” said Erasmo.

(If there is like this kind of exposure from the flood waters, consult to the nearest healthcare center and at the same time, our hospitals are capable to manage possible cases of leptospirosis.)

