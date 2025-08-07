Impeachment case vs VP Sara Duterte: Senate votes to archive it

MANILA, Philippines – The Senate on Wednesday formally agreed to archive the impeachment case against Vice President Sara Z. Duterte, following a Supreme Court (SC) ruling that declared the complaint “null and void ab initio” and that the Senate did not acquire jurisdiction over the case.

Voting 19 in favor, 4 against and 1 abstention, the chamber approved the motion of Senator Rodante Marcoleta to “adhere to the immediately executory decision” of the SC en banc dated July 25, 2025, effectively transferring the impeachment complaint to the archives.

A separate motion by Senate Minority Leader Vicente Sotto III to lay Marcoleta’s motion on the table lost in a vote of 19 affirmative against 5 negative votes.

The Supreme Court’s unanimous decision held that the complaint violated the constitution’s one-year bar rule and failed to provide due process to the respondent, leading the tribunal to invalidate the proceedings from the outset.

Senate President Francis Escudero underscored the SC’s role as the final interpreter of the constitution.

“Respect for the rule of law requires all of us to adhere to final or immediately executory court decisions, even when there’s a winner and a loser,” Escudero said.

He cited the landmark Francisco v. House of Representatives ruling, which similarly restrained Congress from proceeding with an impeachment case against then-Chief Justice Hilario Davide Jr. in 2003.

Escudero warned against “cherry-picking” court rulings, saying that doing so would destroy the judiciary’s purpose and create a constitutional crisis.

“Let this chamber be remembered not for the passions we inflamed, but for the principles we upheld,” he said.

Majority senators back motion

Senate President Pro Tempore Jinggoy Estrada echoed the same point, warning that disregarding the High Court’s ruling would amount to an “unforgivable assault” on democratic institutions.

“Let history show that I chose principle over pressure, law over lawlessness and country over partisanship,” Estrada said.

Majority Leader Joel Villanueva called the SC decision “a vindication” of the Senate’s earlier action to remand the Articles of Impeachment to the House due to procedural lapses.

He noted that while he disagreed with some portions of the decision, “the rule of law is not a matter of convenience.”

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa, who initially sought dismissal of the complaint in June, said the SC decision was “clear as day.”

He invoked the principle of verba legis, stating that when the words of the law or the ruling are unambiguous, they must be applied as written.

Senators Imee Marcos, Raffy Tulfo, Pia Cayetano and Loren Legarda likewise cited constitutional fidelity and judicial supremacy in explaining their votes in favor of archiving.

“I voted yes not to absolve the Vice President but to defend the legal process,” Senator Erwin Tulfo added.

No votes

Sotto, Risa Hontiveros, Francis Pangilinan, and Bam Aquino voted against the motion citing the pending motion for reconsideration filed by the House of Representatives.

Hontiveros criticized the Senate for “abandoning its mandate” to try impeachment cases, arguing that the SC decision was not yet final.

“Our people must have the power to make the highest rulers accountable,” she said.

Pangilinan stressed that the move to archive was premature and questioned whether the Senate, acting outside its impeachment court, had jurisdiction to take such action.

Senator Panfilo Lacson, who abstained, said that while he respected the SC’s authority, he preferred to wait for the final ruling before casting a definitive vote.

The impeachment complaint against Duterte was filed during the 19th Congress and transmitted to the Senate in June.

It was remanded to the House of Representatives for clarification on its intent to pursue the case.

The SC concluded that the complaint violated the one-year bar rule and deprived the Vice President of due process, effectively voiding the proceedings.

The House, through the Solicitor General, filed a motion for reconsideration, which remains pending. (PNA)

