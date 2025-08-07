Brahmos missiles: PH in talks with India to acquire more — Marcos

NEW DELHI – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. said the Philippines is in the process of acquiring more BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles from India, as part of the Armed Forces of the Philippines’ (AFP) ongoing modernization and strengthening regional defense posture.

“I’ve spoken to the officers and men who operate the BrahMos system and they say we need more,” Marcos told India’s Firstpost in a televised interview aired Wednesday.

READ: India to offer free tourist visas for Filipinos soon

“Thank God it has never been used, but from the demonstrations that they’ve seen, from the training they received both in India and the Philippines, from the practice runs that they’ve done, they seem confident with the equipment… We are in the process of actually procuring more,” he added.

The President made the remarks on the third day of his five-day state visit to India, where strengthening defense ties has been a key focus alongside economic and strategic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

The Philippines received its first batch of BrahMos missiles from India in April 2024 under a US$375 million deal signed in 2022, a deal covering three batteries, training for operators and maintainers, and logistics support.

Marcos emphasized that while military capability upgrades are underway, the Philippines is not preparing for war.

“We are not girding up for war,” he said.

READ: Defense chief Teodoro confirms 2nd batch of India-made BrahMos missiles

“We are simply reacting to the challenges that we are facing… the tensions have increased in the past years and so this is just the reaction to that. We have to do it. This is our duty—to defend the country.”

The President also noted that upgrading equipment like BrahMos is essential to achieving technical interoperability with defense partners such as India, amid increasing joint training and maritime cooperation.

“When I left Manila a couple of days ago, four Indian vessels were actually in the South China Sea. One of them was a research vessel docked in the Philippines, and three were conducting exercises with the Philippine Navy,” he said.

Marcos’ remarks came amid renewed maritime tensions in the West Philippine Sea, where Chinese vessels have repeatedly violated Philippine sovereign rights, including by ramming, harassing, and blocking Filipino vessels near Ayungin Shoal.

The President also praised India’s fast-growing defense industry, calling its technology “second to none” and confirming that other potential acquisitions beyond BrahMos are under review.

“Everything is on the table right now,” he said, noting that India’s defense technology remains a key option as the Philippines evaluates its future procurement schedule. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP