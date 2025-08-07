Cebu ship operators laud DOTr head for local vessels safety standards OK

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A group of shipping operators here lauded the final approval of the Minimum Safe Manning Standards for domestic trading vessels in the Philippines that is expected to elevate safety standards across domestic fleets.

Officials of the Philippine Coastwise Shipping Association, Inc. (PCSA), led by its chairman Lucio Lim Jr., especially credits Transportation Secretary Vivencio “Vince” Dizon for this “landmark achievement.”

“It is with profound respect and admiration that we commend your esteemed office for its pivotal role in securing the long-awaited final approval of the Minimum Safe Manning Standards for domestic trading vessels in the Philippines,” PCSA said in a letter addressed to Dizon dated August 5, 2025. The letter was signed by Lim and PCSA President Paul Rodriguez.

“This landmark achievement, overlooked for almost two (2) decades, stands as a testament to your leadership, consultative governance and unwavering commitment to the safety of our ships, environmental protection and the welfare of our seafarers,” it added.

Moreover, PCSA said they were also grateful to Assitant Secretary Villamor Ventura Plan “who thoughtfully engaged with the concerns we raised regarding the domestic shipping’s manning challenges during our General Membership Meeting on June 5, 2025.”

Plan is the head of maritime of the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Stakeholders dialogue

The group also extended its commendation of Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) Administrator Sonia Malaluan for her leadership in proactively forming and establishing a dedicated team to harmonize the stakeholders’ inputs, thus fostering invaluable synergy among the parties involved.

According to the group, MARINA’S Chief of Staff Ronald Bandalaria showed exceptional dedication during a two-day dialogue with stakeholders that was held in Cebu last July 3 and 4, 2025.

The two-day consultation focused on aligning manning standards with current maritime practices, improving vessel safety, and addressing industry concerns on training, deployment, and operational capacity.

PCSA said in its letter to Dizon that Bandalaria, together with his team from the Technical Working Group (TWG), facilitated open, inclusive and solution-driven discussions with the stakeholders “that resulted in the successful outcome.”

“Beyond regulatory progress, this achievement establishes clear, factual-based minimum manning requirements that will elevate the safety standards across our domestic fleet. It is a significant step towards technical soundness and a reflection of genuine collaboration between the government and the maritime industry,” PCSA said.

The group also expressed it confidence “that the process we carried out will serve as a meaningful precedent for future policy- making and we look forward to a continued partnership with MARINA in advancing the country’s maritime excellence.”

