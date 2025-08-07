Comelec: Bill postponing BSKE will lapse into law by August 14

MANILA, Philippines – The bill postponing the December 2025 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to next year is set to lapse into law a week from now, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Wednesday.

Comelec Chairperson George Garcia said the measure is awaiting the signature of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

“We have information that it seems there will be no formal ceremony. The bill will just lapse into law by Aug. 14 so the postponement of BSKE will automatically become law,” he said in an interview.

“Based on the computation, it’s Aug. 14.”

At the same time, Garcia reiterated that they will continue to prepare for the Dec. 1 village and youth polls, as he is certain that the law would be questioned before the Supreme Court (SC).

In the event the bill is signed or lapsed into law, Garcia said he sees nothing wrong with that.

“As long as the Comelec is there, we’ll just continue with the preparations. Because someone will question that in the SC,” he added.

Once the postponement bill is signed, the holding of the BSKE will be moved to November 2026. (PNA)

