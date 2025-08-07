LPA to bring rains in Luzon, ‘habagat’ to dampen Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – Most areas will experience rains due to a low pressure area (LPA) and the presence of southwest monsoon or “habagat”, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

The LPA, located 380 kilometers northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 390 km. east of Casiguran, Aurora still has a slim chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

However, it will bring scattered to widespread rains and thunderstorms over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Aurora.

It will also cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Northern Samar.

The “habagat” will likewise cause scattered rains and thunderstorms over the rest of the Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, BARMM, and Palawan.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA said.

The rest of Mindanao will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to “habagat”.

Meanwhile, the whole archipelago will still experience light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

PAGASA, meanwhile, spotted an LPA outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

That LPA, located 2,830 km. east of extreme Northern Luzon as of 2 a.m., has a medium chance of developing into cyclone in the next 24 hours, the weather bureau said. (PNA)

