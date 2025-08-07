Cebu City Council urges Archival to submit 2026 budget early

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With only a few months before the budget season begins, the Cebu City Council has formally called on Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. to submit the proposed 2026 annual budget earlier than the legal deadline to ensure timely deliberation and funding of critical programs, especially for Sinulog 2026.

City Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Finance, authored a resolution urging the local chief executive to submit the Executive Budget for calendar year 2026 on or before October 1, 2025. This is two weeks ahead of the October 16 deadline set under Section 318 of the Local Government Code.

“Early budget approval is critical to the operational readiness and timely disbursement of funds for priority programs,” Tumulak’s resolution read. “This is especially true for preparations and activities associated with the Sinulog Festivity 2026, which require proactive logistical and financial planning.”

The approved measure noted that while elections and other “supervening events” might cause delays in the budgeting process, the timelines provided by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) still apply and must be observed.

These include the April-May issuance of the budget call, department proposals by May-June, review and consolidation by the Local Finance Committee (LFC) in July-August, and the budget’s formal submission between September and October 16.

The council emphasized that the budget process would involve “a series of technical, procedural, and legislative processes” that would require enough time for thorough assessment, consultation, and finalization.

In 2024, the 16th City Council approved the P14.6 billion annual budget for 2025 during a tense special session on December 27.

This budget was significantly reduced by nearly P3.3 billion from the P17.9 billion proposed by then-Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia.

Four programs were reduced to just P1 each, while two others received zero allocation. Seven councilors opposed the final version of the budget.

Garcia was given limited time to review the council-approved measure, with the option to veto certain provisions if deemed necessary.

Presided over by then-Acting Vice Mayor Nestor Archival, the special session saw a narrow 8-7 vote in favor of the P14.6 billion budget, which sources P12.5 billion from the general fund and P2.1 billion from special accounts.

The 2025 budget allocates significant appropriations to various categories. It includes P2.5 billion for personal services (PS), P10.7 billion for maintenance and other operating expenses (MOOE), and P1.5 billion for capital outlay. Additionally, under the special accounts, there are allocations of P605 million for personal services, P634 million for maintenance and other operating expenses, and P720 million for capital outlay.

