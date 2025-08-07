Closure of historic church due to vlogger’s action lamented by DOT-10

TANGUB CITY, Misamis Occidental – The head of the Department of Tourism in Northern Mindanao (DOT-10) on Wednesday expressed concern about the temporary closure of a 145-year-old Catholic church in Misamis Occidental.

In a Facebook post, DOT-10 Director Marie Elaine Unchuan said the St. John the Baptist Parish in Jimenez town is a beloved historical structure and one of the region’s tourism landmarks.

“I am deeply saddened by the immediate closure of our beloved National Historical Treasure, the John the Baptist Church in Jimenez, Misamis Occidental, due to an irresponsible act of sacrilege by a female vlogger who desecrated the holy water font,” Unchuan said.

The vlogger in question, Christine Medalla, 28, denied allegations that she spat on the font.

“I just took an envelope and then returned it immediately. I looked at the holy water because I made a wish. That’s all,” she said in media interviews.

The incident took place on Aug. 3, but a video of her actions was noted by the Archdiocese of Ozamiz on Tuesday afternoon and made the rounds on social media. This prompted Archbishop Martin Jumoad to close the parish temporarily.

The St. John the Baptist Parish Church, which showcases both baroque and Renaissance architectural styles, is a key cultural and religious landmark in Misamis Occidental.

It is recognized as one of the oldest and most significant religious heritage sites in the region. Built between the 1860s and 1880s, the parish was designated a National Cultural Treasure of the Philippines in 2001. (PNA)

