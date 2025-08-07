Cebu Gov., Vice Gov. to Capitol workers: Prioritize collaboration

CEBU CITY, Philippines — As the Cebu Provincial government celebrates its 456th Founding Anniversary, its two top officials urged all department heads and employees to always prioritize collaboration.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro and Vice Governor Glenn Anthony Soco conveyed this message on Wednesday, August 6, the Foundation Day of Cebu province.

In her speech, Baricuatro also made three requests before the over 1,000 workers of the provincial government present during Wednesday’s celebration.

“Past is past. At the end of the day, whether you voted me or not, you know, parehas nata karon (we are the same now). We are one and the same. And as I said, the word team means ‘together, everyone achieves more. So let’s work as a team,” the governor said.

Unity, peace and the commitment to do public service.

Soco also shared the same sentiment, adding that the time has come for the Capitol to celebrate a new administration.

“The message of this for me on this 456th year is all about collaboration. About working together for the common good,” said Soco in a separate message.

The national government declared August 6 a Special Non-Working Holiday in commemoration of the province’s founding anniversary.

It also covers the three key cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu.

As per tradition, the Capitol’s Founding Anniversary will be a month-long celebration. But unlike in the previous years, much of the effort and funds will go to the Caravan of Services and its first Medical and Surgical Missions.

Baricuatro is expected to deliver her State of the Provincial Address (Sopa) this August 29.

