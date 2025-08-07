CCTO satellite offices eyed in Cebu City’s upland north, south areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Help may soon come closer to home for upland motorists.

Cebu City Councilor Harold Go is proposing the establishment of satellite offices of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) in the city’s northern and southern districts.

The proposed resolution, set to be tackled in next week’s regular session of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, seeks to address the inconvenience faced by motorists who currently need to travel to the CCTO headquarters at the South Road Properties (SRP) to settle traffic violations, vehicle clamping, or minor accident reports.

“It’s very inconvenient for motorists, especially those who get apprehended, clamped, or involved in minor accidents, since they still need to travel all the way there just to settle their violations,” Go said in an interview.

He added that the specific locations for the proposed satellite offices had yet to be identified.

“We’ll leave that up to the City Mayor and CCTO to determine, ideally within barangay halls so the city doesn’t have to spend on rent,” he said.

In his resolution, Go emphasized that setting up CCTO satellite offices in strategic upland locations would improve accessibility, enhance traffic enforcement coordination with barangays, and bring vital services closer to underserved communities.

“The establishment of satellite offices for Cebu City Government departments that provide frontline services is essential for building a more inclusive, efficient, and responsive public service system,” the resolution stated.

It also noted that traffic management and enforcement remain among the most pressing concerns in Cebu City, particularly in densely populated and high-traffic areas, including the uplands.

In 2023, the CCTO set up a payment booth across the executive building of Cebu City Hall to provide a more accessible option for traffic violators to settle their fines, acknowledging that the SRP-based office was too far for many residents.

The booth, manned by personnel from the City Treasurer’s Office, operates from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and handles payment for most violations, including clamping incidents.

However, payments related to impounded vehicles still need to be made directly at the SRP office.

Thousands of traffic violations are recorded by the CCTO every month. Officials have repeatedly urged violators to settle their dues promptly to avoid further complications.

The establishment of the payment booth was seen as a step toward better accessibility. Now, Councilor Go hopes the proposed satellite offices in the uplands will expand that accessibility even further and decentralize traffic-related services for Cebu City residents.

Once approved by the council, the resolution will be forwarded to Mayor Nestor Archival Sr. and CCTO head Racquel Arce for their consideration and appropriate action.

