Impeach bid seeks answers Sara Duterte never gave, Speaker tells Senate

MANILA, Philippines — “It was not motivated by politics.”

This was what House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez told the Senate on Thursday about the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, and that it was motivated by a desire to hear answers she failed to provide.

There should be no rush to bury the complaints, stressing that the House acted in good faith and not out of spite toward Duterte, said Romualdez in a statement issued a day after the Senate voted 19-4 to archive the articles of impeachment.

“Yesterday, the Senate—not sitting as an impeachment court—moved swiftly to archive the complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte, despite the case still pending before the Supreme Court (SC),” he said.

“Why the rush?” Romualdez asked. “The Constitution is clear: Only the House has the exclusive power to initiate impeachment. That power is final within its sphere. We exercised that power lawfully, transparently, and in good faith—not out of spite, but out of duty. Not to attack, but to ask for answers—answers the Vice President never gave.”

According to Romualdez, the House acted in pursuit of accountability, believing the prosecution team had strong evidence against Duterte. However, he lamented that the impeachment move was met with personal attacks instead of recognition that the House holds the sole power to initiate impeachment.

“This was never about political maneuvering. It was about accountability—pananagutan—anchored on verified facts and sworn documents,” he said.

“Yet we have been met with personal attacks, sweeping accusations, and a narrative that seeks to reduce a solemn constitutional duty to mere power play. That’s not just unfair—it’s dangerous. It undermines public trust in the very tools of democratic checks and balances,” he added.

Romualdez also said the case should not be considered dead as the House has filed a motion for reconsideration, meaning the Supreme Court has not yet issued a final decision on the petitions against the impeachment.

“To archive is, in effect, to bury the Articles of Impeachment. Yet the ruling of the Supreme Court is not final. On August 5, the House of Representatives filed a Motion for Reconsideration. The Court found our arguments serious enough to require the respondents, including the Vice President, to submit their comment. The case is active,” he said.

“More than one-third of House Members signed the verified complaint. Under the Constitution, that triggered the automatic transmittal of the Articles of Impeachment. No referral to committee was needed. No further plenary action was required. The process was complete,” he added.

During the Senate session on Wednesday night, senators explained their votes on the motion to archive the impeachment complaint. Senator Alan Peter Cayetano said he voted to archive the complaint, arguing that impeachment should not be used by political opponents as a tool for revenge.

Cayetano added that those opposing Duterte’s possible presidential bid in 2028 should challenge her at the polls.

“Isn’t what the Supreme Court said correct? There can be an impeachment, but this should not be used by political opponents. If we do not want Vice President Sara to be elected president, beat her in 2028,” he said.

Senate President Francis Escudero, who also voted to archive the impeachment, questioned whether proponents were genuinely pursuing accountability or simply opposed to the Dutertes.

“Today, Mr. President, the very supremacy of the Supreme Court is being called into question, and with it, the very foundation of the rule of law. As Senate President, a member of this chamber, and a member of the Bar, I will not sit idly by and allow this,” Escudero said.

“To those seeking to disregard the Supreme Court’s decision, I ask this simple question: Are you truly for accountability or simply anti-Duterte? Do you truly respect and want to preserve the Constitution, or do you simply hate the Vice President? Are you serving the nation’s interest or protecting and pursuing your own personal ambitions or agenda?” he asked.

Romualdez’s name was brought up during the Senate discussions. Escudero noted that critics of the Supreme Court decision, such as the Philippine Constitution Association, are associated with Romualdez.

Senator Imee Marcos—a known Duterte ally and Romualdez’s cousin—also called on House members to consider replacing the Speaker.

Romualdez insisted they were not challenging the Senate, but merely speaking on behalf of people seeking truth and accountability.

“Let’s be clear: The filing of the complaint was not rushed. What was rushed—remarkably—was its burial. This moment will be remembered. And when it is, we hope it will be said: That the House stood its ground. That we honored our constitutional duty. That we acted not for ourselves, but for the Filipino people,” he said.

“We do not rise against the Senate. We rise for the Republic. Tuloy ang laban. For the Constitution. For the rule of law. And for the enduring truth that no public office is ever beyond the reach of accountability,” he added.

On February 5, 215 members of the House filed and signed a fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte. It was based on alleged misuse of confidential funds, threats against ranking officials, and possible violations of the 1987 Constitution.

The articles of impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate on the same day, in line with the constitutional provision requiring a trial once at least one-third of House members—102 of 306—endorse the complaint.

In February, two petitions were filed before the Supreme Court seeking to stop the impeachment. One was from Mindanao-based lawyers who said the House failed to act on the complaints within the 10-session-day rule.

Duterte, represented by lawyers including her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, also petitioned the SC, arguing that the complaint violated the one-year bar on initiating impeachment against the same official.

On July 25, SC spokesperson Camille Ting announced that the justices had unanimously declared the House’s transmittal of the complaint to the Senate unconstitutional for violating the one-year bar rule. This prompted the Senate to deliberate on whether to proceed with the impeachment trial.

Meanwhile, Duterte faces several allegations, including the improper use of confidential funds. The House committee on good government and public accountability investigated irregularities involving both her offices: the Office of the Vice President and the Department of Education.

One discovery involved acknowledgment receipts (ARs) for confidential expenses that appeared to be signed by people with unusual names. Antipolo Rep. Romeo Acop flagged the name “Mary Grace Piattos,” which resembled a potato chip brand and restaurant.

Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong later showed two ARs—one from each of Duterte’s offices—signed by “Kokoy Villamin.” However, the signatures and handwriting differed. Both names did not appear in the PSA database. /jpv

