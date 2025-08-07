December 2025 BSKE: Comelec-7 says no problem if this is postponed

CEBU CITY, Philippines — There would be no issues in Central Visayas if the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) are postponed.

Lawyer Francisco Pobe, regional director of the Commission on Elections (COMELEC) Central Visayas, assured that there would be no problems in the region should the December 2025 BSKE be postponed again.

“So far, kami sa Central Visayas, wala gyud ta’y problema,” he said during an interview on Thursday, August 7.

(So far, we here in Central Visayas, we have no problem with that.)

Pobe said that the region would be ready to implement any directive from the national office.

This comes as the bill seeking to postpone the December 1, 2025 BSKE to November 2026 is expected to lapse into law by August 14, as announced by Comelec Chairperson George Garcia.

“We have information that it seems there will be no formal ceremony. The bill will just lapse into law by August 14, so the postponement of BSKE will automatically become law,” Garcia said.

Despite the pending status of the bill, Pobe said preparations were ongoing based on the assumption that the elections would proceed as scheduled.

“Actually, the COMELEC already has its own budget. In fact, we have already set the timelines intended for the scheduled December 1, 2025— just in case no interruptions will happen along the way,” he said.

Pobe added that the region had already conducted voter registration, opened windows for application, and laid down preparatory activities for both barangay and SK aspirants.

“This December 01 elections for the BSKE is a regular election, meaning it already has a budget on it. The guideline has already been laid down. At the same time, ang activity nato (our activity), just in case modayon gyud ta wala ratay problema kay natansya na man namo daan ang mga activities or ang election (this will push through, we really don’t have a problem because we already calculated the activities or the election),” he added.

Pobe also noted that the manual conduct of the elections makes adjustments manageable.

“This election is a manual one therefore ang printing nato sa atong ballots are blanks. Daghan lang kaayo ang printahon kay moapil man ang botante sa SK,” he said.

(This election is a manual one therefore our printing of our ballots are blanks. There are just many that will be printed because the SK voters are included.)

Multiple delays

If enacted, the law would move the BSKE to November 2026, marking yet another postponement in a long series of delays since 2016. Originally held every three years, the barangay and SK elections have been rescheduled several times, often through legislation.

In 2016, the BSKE was pushed to 2017 to allow electoral reforms. The 2022 elections were later postponed to October 2023, a move later declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, reaffirming the need for regular, periodic elections.

Following the ruling, the 2023 elections were held. However, the next scheduled polls in 2025 now face uncertainty again, with fresh proposals to move the date to 2026 or even further to 2029.

Recent bills also aim to lengthen the term of barangay and SK officials to avoid overlaps with other local and national elections and improve governance efficiency.

Despite the frequent changes, Comelec has remained committed to executing its mandate regardless of the outcome.

As of this week, Central Visayas logged around 70,000 new voter registrants in just six days of registration.

For now, the nation awaits either a formal signature from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or the bill’s automatic enactment by August 14.

Until then, election preparations continue.

