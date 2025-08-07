cdn mobile

Reyna Bulakna Run kicks off Ironman 70.3 weekend in Lapu-Lapu

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | August 07,2025 - 02:55 PM

Reyna Bulakna Run

PINK RUNNERS jam the streets of Lapu-Lapu City during last year’s Reyna Bulakna Run. | Photo from Sunrise Events Inc.

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More than a hundred runners clad in pink will swarm the streets of Lapu-Lapu City for the annual Reyna Bulakna Run on Friday, August 8.

The run is a prelude to the much-anticipated Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu which will unfold on Sunday, August 10.

The 5-kilometer fun run, which starts and finishes at the historic Liberty Shrine (Lapu-Lapu Shrine), is organized by Sunrise Events Inc. in partnership with the Lapu-Lapu City government.

It aims to energize the local community and visiting athletes alike ahead of Sunday’s triathlon.

More than just a warm-up to the Ironman, the Reyna Bulakna Run celebrates the city’s rich heritage while promoting fun and inclusivity. Named after the legendary warrior queen of Mactan, the event highlights courage, culture, and community spirit.

Participants add a personal twist to the race with their pink-themed outfits, many of which are crafted at the on-site DIY shirt styling station at Mactan Newtown Beach. Runners also compete for the Best Dressed Award, making the event as colorful as it is competitive.

Keeping the vibe festive, hydration stations will keep runners refreshed throughout the route courtesy of race sponsors. The run will cap off at the Community Market, where participants gather to celebrate their finish in true local fashion.

Now a tradition leading up to Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, the Reyna Bulakna Run sets the tone for a grueling weekend for triathletes from various countries.

TAGS: fun run, Lapu-Lapu City, Reyna Bulakna Run
