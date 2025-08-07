Cebu FC to test new signings’ mettle in AFF Shopee Cup Playoffs 1st leg

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Cebu FC is set to field 13 new signings when it kicks off its AFF Shopee Cup Playoffs campaign on August 8 against Brunei’s Kasuka FC at the Stadium Negara Hassanal Bolkiah in Bandar Seri Begawan.

The club underwent a major roster overhaul ahead of both the Shopee Cup and the upcoming Philippines Football League (PFL) season, with nearly half of the lineup featuring fresh faces.

Among the notable additions are three former Loyola Meralco Sparks FC players, Portuguese midfielder Anderson Pinto, forward Rico Andes, and Cebuano goalkeeper Jessie Semblante.

Seven of the new recruits are foreign players in Tunisian Rami Jeridi, Canadian Sam Azimzadeh Tabrizi, Tajikistan’s Fati Khudoidodzoda, Australian Esrom Paulos, Hanibal Ahmed Bond, Amanhom Khamis, and Japan’s Yuta Nomura. They’ll join local newcomers including former Philippine U23 standout Gyles Encabo and ex-FEU Tamaraws midfielder Bryan Villanueva.

Also returning to the squad is Glen Thomas Ramos, son of head coach Glenn Ramos.

The core of last season’s campaign remains intact with Roberto Corsame Jr., Daniel Gadia, Kaj Amirul, JK Ceniza, Jacob Liao, JB Borlongan, ER Orale, Jaime Rosquillo, Leo Maquiling, Joshua Broce, Abou Sy, and Kore Marius Kore—players whose experience proved vital in Cebu FC’s past successes.

During the pre-match press conference on Thursday, Coach Ramos, who led Cebu FC to its Shopee Cup qualification, said the team is well-prepared for the opening leg. He was joined by Pinto in addressing the media.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. The second leg will be played on August 15 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium in Manila.

