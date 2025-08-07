TRIbu Cebu: Three proud Cebuanos to race as one in Ironman 70.3

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three familiar faces from Cebu’s sports community are seeing action in the relay event of Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu this Sunday to prove that passion and perseverance know no limits.

Leading the charge for TRIbu Cebu in this Sunday’s tough triathlon race John Pages, president of the Sportswriters Association of Cebu and former chairman of the Cebu City Sports Commission. He’ll be joined by multi-sport athlete and lawyer Atty. Oliver Moeller, and the country’s lone Olympic marathoner Mary Joy Tabal.

Together, they’ll tackle the grueling triathlon relay event that features a 1.9-kilometer swim, 90-kilometer bike ride, and 21-kilometer run that spans the cities of Lapu-Lapu, Cordova, and Cebu, with the race starting and ending at Mactan Newtown.

This isn’t just another race for Pages, who’s been part of every Cebu-hosted Ironman 70.3 since its debut in 2012. But this time, he’s sharing the spotlight with two fellow Cebuanos who embody resilience in and out of sports.

“Why TRIbu Cebu?” Pages shared. TRI stands for the three sports — swim, bike, run. But it also represents our roots: Oliver from Lapu-Lapu, Joy who is now part of Mandaue’s sports office, and myself from Cebu City. Three athletes. Three hometowns. One tribe,” Pages explained.

For Moeller, Sunday’s swim leg is more than just a test of speed, but a reminder of home.

“My first Ironman 70.3 was in 2014. It was surreal competing alongside elite athletes on the same course. You really feel the energy of the crowd and the excitement that builds leading up to the gun start,” said Moeller.

But Moeller also acknowledged that triathlon is more mental than physical.

“The mental aspect of endurance sport really sets it apart, which is probably why so many people are drawn to it. The ability to “shut off” your body’s desire to rest is probably what makes it so challenging and what makes finishing a triathlon so rewarding,” said Moeller.

As for Tabal, this race is another step in her comeback journey. The Olympic marathoner and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist is preparing for the Taiwan EVA Air Marathon in October, all while juggling motherhood and a full-time job.

“It’s been quite challenging. I don’t have all the time in the world, but what makes me happy is that slowly, I’m finding my joy in running again. I’m learning to manage my time better — though it’s hard to avoid the traffic going to and from work, the fatigue from work itself, and the never-ending to-do list. But still, I need to fulfill my #1 role — being a mom,” said Tabal.

She often trains on a treadmill before sunrise, squeezing in miles before the day fully begins.

“Most of the time I’m on the treadmill in the mornings, because it’s hard to run outdoors during weekdays. The traffic and my 8-hour workday really limit my running window. But even with these limits, I still count every mile. Progress is progress, and I’ve learned to be okay with that,” she added.

Tabal said her daughter Athena is starting to understand the dedication that running demands.

“She knows this is part of who I am,” Tabal said. “And I try to involve her as much as I can. The moment she asks for my time, everything else stops. That’s what matters most.”

This will be Tabal’s fourth time joining an Ironman relay team, proof that her competitive fire hasn’t dimmed.

TRIbu Cebu won’t just be another name on the roster of this international race that will draw over a thousand triathletes from around the world. They’ll be racing as proud Cebuanos, representing their cities with pride.

