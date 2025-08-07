Mandaue NFA rice found unfit for human consumption

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Nearly 400 sacks of unsold NFA rice stored in Mandaue City have been found unfit for human consumption, based on findings from the City Agriculture Office (CAO) and the City Health Office (CHO).

City Administrator Gonzalo “Sally” Malig-on confirmed that the CAO submitted its report to Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano on Wednesday, Aug. 6 followed by the CHO’s findings on Thursday morning, Aug. 7.

Malig-on said both offices recommended that the rice—particularly the opened sacks—should not be consumed due to manifestation of contamination. However, they advised that unopened sacks be subjected to further analysis by expert agencies.

Following the reports, Mayor Ouano ordered that the rice will not be distributed or sold to the public to prevent any health risks.

“These sacks will not be given or sold to the public to avoid any potential health risks,” Malig-on said. “Maniguro ta—we cannot gamble with human lives.”

The city is now determining how to properly dispose of the rice. Officials are also considering returning the stocks to the Capitol and are reviewing any agreements with the provincial government, since the rice distribution program was launched during the previous administrations.

Legal uncertainties are complicating the city’s next steps, as officials are still verifying whether a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) was signed with the Cebu Provincial Government regarding the rice allocation.

“We asked for the MOA yesterday, but no copy is available. No one knows who holds it—or if there even is one,” Malig-on said. “We don’t know how to proceed—should we return the rice or pay for it?” said Malig-on.

The 397 unsold sacks of NFA rice are part of the 1,074 sacks received by Mandaue City in November 2023 through the Sugbo Merkado Barato (SMB) program, initiated by then-Governor Gwendolyn Garcia. The program aimed to help low-income residents purchase rice at a subsidized rate of P20 per kilo using QR-coded cards, with a limit of two kilos per week.

Distribution was suspended during the 2025 midterm election period due to a Commission on Elections (COMELEC) prohibition. The rice remained in storage at a warehouse in Barangay Tawason for more than a year now. Officials believe the extended storage period may have negatively affected the condition of the rice.

Malig-on said he reached out to the provincial treasurer following an announcement that Mandaue City had not remitted around P1 million in payment for the rice.

City officials are reconciling their records, as their initial understanding was that the rice was under consignment. However, the Provincial Government insists that the stocks were for payment.

Malig-on also confirmed that a letter was sent to the City Social Welfare and Services (CSWS) Office, requesting clarification on how the P20-per-kilo rice was handled and why a large portion remained unsold.

Malig-on said that the payment of P1 million depends on the terms of any agreement and how discussions with the Capitol unfold.

He added that Mayor Ouano was dismayed by the situation, especially given the community’s need for affordable rice. The mayor noted that the rice could have served residents if it had been sold within a few months not years—or returned to the Capitol earlier.

Malig-on also pointed out that while the election ban may have caused a temporary halt in the distribution of the Mandaue NFA rice, the rest of 2024 offered ample time to resume distribution.

