Remolino’s jr triathletes banner IronKids race this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu is set to make a strong showing in the IronKids Philippines race this Saturday, August 9, at Dusit Thani Mactan, with a large group of promising young triathletes ready to compete.

The Talisay Luigi Triathlon Group (TLTG)-Go For Gold, led by veteran coach Roland Remolino, will field a 31-strong delegation for the kids’ edition of the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu.

Heading the pack is Christy Ann Perez, a member of the national training pool and a rising star in Philippine kid triathlon. Perez recently landed a podium finish at the 2025 Asia Triathlon Junior Cup in Kampar, Malaysia. She is also the defending champion in the 13-15 girls’ division in last year’s IronKids Cebu leg.

Perez continues to build her international racing resume, having competed alongside Southeast Asian Games medalists in several overseas events.

In Kampar, she set a new personal best of 37 minutes and one second in a race composed of a 300-meter swim, 10-kilometer bike ride, and 2.5-kilometer run — a performance that earned her a top-five finish against seasoned junior triathletes from across Asia.

Before her back-to-back triumphs, Perez also ruled the 11-12 age group of the 2022 IronKids Cebu race.

This weekend, over a hundred young triathletes as young as six years old are expected to compete across various age categories and distances.

Among Perez’s teammates is John Luigi Remolino II, the grandson of Coach Remolino and one of his top prospects. Siblings Henia Ethana and Ezekiel Go, who have both racked up wins including the RLC IronKids Philippines in Puerto Princesa, are also set to race.

Other TLTG-Go For Gold junior triathletes competing are: Olivia Mckenzi Hermosa, Kendrick Lopez, Veronica Moroña, Clarissa Falcasantos, Victoria Falcasantos, John Philips Molina, Roger Richards Molina, Seve Magadan, Ethan Bell, Theodore Caleb Son, Saffi Vanicka Son, Louiz Althea Arciaga, Mikaella Renee Natural, Psyche Grace Valiente Catalan.

Earl Pearon Jr., Xavier Benedict Belleza, Viviene Tabada, Ashlee Catudio, Louvelle Quinn Devera, Ylianna Zhar Devera, Zachary Angelo Da Silva, Zoe Angel Da Silva, Zia Da Silva, Rob Elmo Casila, Niala Limas, and Stevenson Apat.

With a blend of seasoned juniors and rising talents, Cebu’s young triathletes are poised to make their presence felt in this year’s IronKids Philippines.

