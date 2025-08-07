Enervon Run To Tops Becomes Cebu’s Most Epic Fun Run Yet

CEBU CITY, July 13, 2025 – Over 1,000 runners—professional athletes, first-timers, and fitness enthusiasts—poured into Cebu IT Park at dawn, embarking on the city’s first uphill International Half Marathon: Enervon Run To Tops. Produced by KNC Entertainment Productions with marketing support by WM Activations, this run was brought to us by Unilab, Enervon, Hydro Aid, phCare, Celeteque, Dito Telecom, Nature’s Spring, Tops, Cebu IT Park as the major sponsors.

Unlike weekend fun runs, Enervon Run To Tops offered a genuine uphill challenge, international appeal, and a cause-driven mission.

More than just a race, this was a challenge in endurance topped off with a view. Participants ran through city streets and up the scenic Busay climb to finish atop the iconic Tops, enjoying live music by Missing Filemon, a full hydration setup, and high-energy after-party.

WHAT SET IT APART:

Community runs were organized every weekend prior to the run giving the runners a taste and training prior to the run.

The Trifecta Medal system rewarded runners with a commemorative medal symbolizing grit and resilience in three (3) different areas along the route.

Proceeds were pledged to rebuild the multipurpose hall of the Ati Tribe in Naga City, blending fitness with advocacy.

Mounted hydration stations, entertainment zones, and sponsor activations created a festival-style atmosphere at every stop.

Cebu’s pride, Missing Filemon rocked the morning air with their music from dawn til the sunrise, for the first time-ever early performance for the band.

RUNNER FEEDBACK:

“In one word … it was EPIC! Definitely one for the books!” — from dedicated Facebook athletes.

“The most challenging yet fulfilling race of the year…” was echoed in multiple Instagram and FB highlight reels.

WHY IT STOOD OUT:

Here’s what you missed (and what you can’t wait to run again):

From Cebu IT Park to the misty heights of Tops, the Enervon Run To Tops humbled and elevated more than a thousand runners. Appeals? Check. Views? Breathtaking. Purpose? Fully lived.