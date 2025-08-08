A Taste of Japan: Experience All-You-Can-Order Japanese Dining at Waterfront Cebu City

Indulge in an authentic Japanese feast right in the heart of the city as Mizu Japanese Restaurant at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino introduces “A Taste of Japan”—an all-you-can-order dining experience available every Tuesday and Thursday for both lunch and dinner.

Rediscover the flavors of Japan without leaving Cebu.

For just P1,100 per person, guests can enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of Japanese favorites, all freshly made to order. Kids aged 6 to 11 can join in the fun for only P550.

What’s on the Lunch Menu

From 11:30 AM to 2:00 PM, diners can enjoy a lunchtime spread that strikes the perfect balance between freshness and heartiness. The meal begins with Kani Salad, offering a refreshing mix of crab sticks and crisp vegetables. Yakisoba, Japan’s beloved stir-fried noodles, brings a warm, comforting touch, while Ebi Tempura delivers that iconic crunch and tender bite.

Rounding out the lunch set are the savory notes of Chicken Teppanyaki, served alongside steamed Japanese rice and a soothing bowl of miso soup. For dessert, a simple serving of watermelon and pineapple offers a fresh, palate-cleansing finish.

What’s on the Dinner Menu

From 6:00 to 9:30 PM, the dinner selection takes a deeper dive into rich, savory flavors. Start your evening with Spicy Tuna, a bold and zesty dish perfect for whetting your appetite. This is followed by Nikujaga, a homey beef-and-potato stew that’s as comforting as it is flavorful.

Signature favorites like Ebi Tempura return for dinner, joined by Yakiniku Teppanyaki, offering tender slices of grilled beef bursting with umami. Paired with Japanese rice, miso soup, and a refreshing fruit platter of watermelon and pineapple, it’s a well-rounded experience that satisfies without overwhelming.

To maintain the quality of the dining experience, sharing is not allowed, and a P495 fee applies to leftovers, so guests are encouraged to order mindfully.

The Master Behind the Menu: Chef Nobuyuki Imamura

At the heart of Mizu is Chef Nobuyuki Imamura, a culinary artist who has been in the kitchen for over four decades. Originally from Tokyo, Japan, he began his humble career in a local restaurant, where he grew into the role that would define much of his life’s work. In 1994, he moved to the Philippines to be with his Filipino wife, eventually becoming one of the pioneering figures of Mizu when it opened in 2005.

With years of experience behind him, Chef Imamura brings a quiet confidence to the kitchen grounded in tradition yet open to creativity. He’s especially proud of their sushi, sashimi, and tempura, which have become enduring favorites among guests. But his favorite ingredients to cook and eat are the same ones he loved as a child: vegetables and fish.

“You must know your dishes and know what you are cooking,” he shares—a principle that resonates in every plate that leaves his kitchen. True to this, he continues to prepare his sauces using Japanese techniques, believing that the foundation of flavor lies in doing things the traditional way.

Now marking 20 years at Waterfront Cebu City, Chef Imamura continues to be the soul of the restaurant. His mastery has made Mizu more than just a place to eat—but a space to experience the true character of Japanese cuisine.

Rediscover the flavors of Japan without leaving Cebu. Reserve your table now at https://www.waterfronthotels.com.ph/wcch-restaurant-reservations/.