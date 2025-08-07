404 children of MILF members get educational aid

COTABATO CITY – A total of 404 children of decommissioned Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) members received educational assistance on Wednesday, a key step in their reintegration into society.

Each beneficiary received P25,000 in cash assistance under the Education Assistance Program (EAP). They are among 900 students benefiting from the education fund for the school year 2024–2025, according to the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU).

The financial aid was distributed through the Task Force for Decommissioned Combatants and their Communities (TFDCC) in partnership with the Mindanao State University (MSU) System.

Presidential Peace Adviser Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. and Special Assistant to the President (SAP) Secretary Anton Lagdameo Jr. led the distribution of educational assistance to children of MILF members at the Shariff Kabunsuan Cultural Complex.

Galvez said the educational assistance is part of the implementation of the Normalization Track of the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB). Since 2022, the EAP has supported 2,500 students across Mindanao. It aims to provide access to education to children of MILF members so that they can chart a brighter future.

“This activity in Cotabato City aims to support the education of the ex-combatants’ children until they complete their bachelor’s degrees through educational grants,” Galvez said.

BARMM Interim Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua was also present at the distribution of assistance to children of MILF members. (PNA)

