LTO cancels deadline for ‘no plate, no travel’ policy

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- There is still no more deadline for the “No Plate, No Travel” policy after the Land Transportation Office announced its cancellation on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

The office earlier set October 31, 2025 as deadline but said this has been terminated pending instructions from LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor Mendoza II.

Likewise, the agency informed the public that no apprehensions will be conducted for vehicles that have not yet claimed their plates. Likewise, no P5,000 fine will be collected for vehicles using temporary or old plates.

Regional offices have started releasing the unclaimed license plates and vehicle owners are advised to claim their plates ASAP.

Drivers have been crowding the LTO office, especially in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, ever since the announcement was made two weeks ago regarding the strict implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy in mid-August.

CDN Digital visited the office on Wednesday, and many people were still claiming their plates, even on a holiday.

One of those who claimed her plate was Judy Macrohon. She bought her motorcycle back in 2018 but never received a permanent plate. She had been using only a temporary plate and an authorization letter.

“Dali ra man sad ang process, unya hapsay ra. [Nikuha ko og plate] kay dakop na baya daw, sunod lang ta,” said Macrohon.

“We appreciate all vehicle and motorcycle owners for their efforts in visiting our offices and claiming their plates. Vehicles with Motor Vehicle File Numbers starting with 0701 or those that were registered from 2018 to the present can claim their plates at our LTO Subangdaku Office in Mandaue City,” LTO-7 said in its statement.

Meanwhile, vehicles with MV File Numbers starting with 0716 or those that were registered from 2014 to 2017 can visit the LTO Cebu City District Office at Robinson’s Galleria in Cebu City or their nearest LTO Office for assistance.

“We thank all vehicle and motorcycle owners for their positive response to this campaign to release all backlog plates before the deadline,” the statement added.

