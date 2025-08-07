15K individuals in Cebu’s 3rd District to benefit from ‘Padayon Jud ang Kahimsug’ mission

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Around 15,000 individuals are expected to benefit from the kick-off and first round of this year’s medical mission, aptly named the “Padayon Jud ang Kahimsug” program in the third district of Cebu.

The medical mission will offer three months’ worth of maintenance medicines, free laboratory tests with results available within minutes, and many more essential health services.

The program was initiated by Rep. Karen Garcia and her husband, former congressman Pablo John “PJ” Garcia.

“For years, PJ has been leading medical missions, but this time we are making it bigger and more innovative in terms of the services delivered,” Congresswoman Karen said.

Medical professionals from the 1Life Community Healthcare Management System will conduct free medical consultations and laboratory tests in Toledo City, Barili, Aloguinsan, Pinamungajan, Balamban, Asturias, and Tuburan.

The Sangguniang Kabataan Federation presidents of the seven local government units play a vital role in spreading the good news about the medical mission within their communities.

Aside from the three months’ worth of maintenance medicines, patients will also receive other medicines for free depending on the results of their laboratory tests. X-ray, ECG, urinalysis, and fetal Doppler for pregnant women will be available on top of blood chemistry and doctor’s consultations.

“Dili lang reseta ang ilang madala inig pauli, makadala na gyud sila og tambal sa ilang mga gipamati,” she added.

(They won’t just go home with a prescription; they will also go home with actual medicine for their ailment.)

Those who are not yet members of PhilHealth may fill out forms during the medical mission, where their PhilHealth membership will be facilitated.

Schedules for the Padayon Jud sa Kahimsug program are as follows:

August 8 in Barili

August 12 in Aloguinsan

August 15 in Pinamungajan

August 19, 20, 21, and 23 in Toledo City

August 25 in Balamban

August 28 and 29 in Asturias

September 4 and 5 in Tuburan

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP