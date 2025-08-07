11 minors rescued after riot in Bogo City

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Eleven minors were rescued by authorities in Bogo City on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at around 11:00 p.m., after they were involved in a riot in Barangay Carbon.

A netizen captured the incident on video, which went viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that a motorcycle was even dragged into the riot and slammed onto the road.

Two opposing groups of minors allegedly threw bottles at each other.

They also reportedly asked establishments in the area for money and threatened the owners if they did not comply.

The minors’ ages range from 10 to 16 years old.

After they were brought to the police station, their parents were summoned, while the minors were turned over to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

The CSWDO also conducted a counseling session for the minors and their parents.

“Gipasabot sa CSWDO ug City Legal nga ang mga ginikanan mamahimong manubag subay sa Ordinance 04-2018 as amended (Curfew Ordinance for Minors),” the City Government of Bogo said in a Facebook post.

(The CSWDO and City Legal explained that the parents may be held liable under Ordinance 04-2018 as amended (Curfew Ordinance for Minors.)

Under the city’s ordinance, minors can either pay a fine or render community service as punishment. The curfew in the city starts at 10:00 p.m. and lasts until 4:00 a.m.

“Gisugdan karong adlawa ang pag-render sa community service ug intervention/diversion program sa mga minors uban sa ilang mga ginikanan. Kini tutukan, imonitor sa mga Barangay Captains ug sila mohatag sab ug feedback sa LGU (CSWDO),” the post added.

(Starting today, the minors together with their parents began rendering community service and participating in the intervention/diversion program. This will be monitored by the Barangay Captains, who will also provide feedback to the LGU (CSWDO

In line with this, the City Government of Bogo warned the parents and the minors that if they fail to comply with the sanctions, the parents may face charges of violating Republic Act No. 7610 or Child Abuse and other related laws, upon the recommendation of the City Legal Office.

They will also intensify the implementation of the curfew ordinance. Aside from the LGU and the police, barangays were also urged to actively participate in enforcing curfew hours.

“Let me be clear: the safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority. We are taking this matter seriously,” Mayor Mayel Martinez said.

