Fraud eyed in claimed cash gift of dead senior citizen

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The City Social Welfare and Development Office in Lapu-Lapu City is now conducting an investigation regarding the possible fraudulent release of the P1,000 senior citizen birthday cash gift.

Earlier, Jan Ray Tumulak, a resident of Brgy. Gun-ob in Lapu-Lapu City, sent a complaint letter to the Office of Mayor Cindi King-Chan after someone claimed the P1,000 birthday cash gift of his deceased father.

In his letter, he said that his father, Antonio, celebrated his birthday on June 13, 2025, which entitles him to the P1,000 birthday cash gift under the city’s senior citizen program.

However, on July 2, 2025, his father passed away. Before his father died, he constantly reminded them to claim the said benefit.

On July 16, 2025, Tumulak went to the Office for Senior Citizens Affairs (OSCA) to claim the benefit, but he was informed that they might not be able to release it since his father was already deceased.

However, an OSCA personnel advised him to inquire further at the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO).

Upon inquiring with the CTO on July 18, 2025, Tumulak was shocked to learn that his father’s birthday cash gift had already been claimed.

A thumb mark was recorded as proof of its release.

“This is impossible, as my father was already deceased at that time, and no member of our family processed or received the benefit on his behalf,” the letter stated.

Due to this, Tumulak wants the city to investigate who processed and received his father’s birthday cash gift, how the release was authorized, and who allowed the use of a thumb mark to fraudulently claim the benefit.

However, in a post by Tumulak, he said that since he filed the letter at the Mayor’s Office, he hasn’t heard any update on the case.

“As of today, more than two weeks have passed, and beyond the acknowledgment of my letter, there has been no official update. This lack of transparency and urgency is very disappointing, WAY AYO ANG PAG BAYAD OG TAX KUNG DILI MATANGGAL ANG MAPAHIMUSLANON NA TRABAHANTI,” Tumulak’s post added.

