Medical mission, shooting tournament among highlights of Mandaue’s 56th charter anniversary

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City is introducing two new events—a general medical mission and a shooting tournament—as key additions to its 56th Charter Anniversary celebration this August, which features a total of 23 official activities throughout the month.

The general medical mission, scheduled for August 9 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, aims to provide free medical services to 600 residents through partnerships with various health stakeholders. Meanwhile, the One Mandaue Cup, a two-day shooting tournament, will take place on August 30 and 31 at Cebu Wonderland in Lapu-Lapu City. The first day will be for uniformed personnel, while the second will be open to civilian teams.

The full schedule of events was unveiled during a media launch held today, August 7, by Kristian Marc Cabahug, head of the Mandaue Investment Promotions and Tourism Action Center, together with Mary Joy Tabal, head of the Mandaue City Athletics and Sports Development Office, and Atty. Gonzalo Malig-on Jr., the city administrator.

The official opening of the Charter Anniversary celebration will be held tomorrow, August 8, in the afternoon at Heritage Plaza.

This year’s celebration, themed “Stronger as One: Mandaue at 56,” highlights health, unity, and active community participation.

Among the major highlights of the month-long celebration are the medical mission, the One Mandaue Cup, the weekly Food Park at Heritage Plaza, the 5.6-kilometer Unity Run, and a free public concert featuring the popular OPM band December Avenue.

The Unity Run, set for August 31, is expected to draw over 1,500 participants—nearly double last year’s turnout. Registration is free for city hall employees. All participants will receive event shirts, and the first 560 finishers will be awarded medals in line with the city’s 56th anniversary.

The public concert featuring December Avenue is scheduled for the evening of August 30 at Heritage Plaza and is anticipated to draw a crowd of up to 20,000 people. Entry is free and open to all.

Despite the expanded lineup of events, the city has maintained its P21 million budget for the celebration—the same as last year. Mandaue was granted cityhood on August 30, 1969, through Republic Act 5519.

Other events throughout August include sports competitions, cultural performances, talent shows, a boxing event, and nightly entertainment such as Acoustic Nights and a Battle of the Bands. The T.E.A.M. Sports Festival will run for three days, while a startup summit, hip-hop dance contest, folk dance competition, and employees’ talent night are also lined up. A food park will also be held every Thursday and Friday at Heritage Plaza to complement the festivities.

The celebration will conclude on September 5 with the Mandaue City Paralympic Games, also known as PWD Day, at the city sports complex.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP