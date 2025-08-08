‘Overpriced’ water testing fees: Cebu City Council to investigate

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A city councilor has called for a review of the water testing policy here after complaints poured in from business owners over allegedly excessive fees and questionable testing practices that have become a costly hurdle to renewing permits.

Councilor Alvin Arcilla, in a resolution approved by the City Council, sought an investigation into the Cebu City Health Department’s (CHD) requirement for establishments to secure potable water certification through a private third-party laboratory, a process that, he said, had been driving up compliance costs and raising fairness concerns.

Arcilla said the official rates set under City Ordinance No. 69 for obtaining a sanitary permit, which included a certificate of potability for water and ice, ranged only from P50 to P100. Yet, complaints reaching his office claimed that businesses are being charged between P3,000 and P7,000 per test by private laboratories.

“For me, this is very unreasonable because, for one, what kind of test is this that the City Health cannot perform?” Arcilla said in Cebuano, noting that the CHD already had its own water testing capability.

He stressed that almost 90 percent of the city’s water supply comes from the Metro Cebu Water District (MCWD), which was considered a clean source, making it unclear why tests by unregulated private providers remain mandatory for a sanitary permit.

No city oversight, no share of fees

Arcilla also questioned how these third-party testers were chosen and whether they had been formally accredited or monitored.

He said the city neither earned revenue from these fees nor exercised regulatory oversight over the laboratories, raising issues of accountability and transparency.

During the council’s regular session, Arcilla attached a July 23 letter from a concerned citizen describing how their establishment repeatedly failed water tests despite using water taken directly from MCWD taps.

“This raises a lot of questions about the fairness and accuracy of the tests,” the letter read, adding that it “doesn’t seem right” for businesses to pay thousands of pesos for results that appear inconsistent.

Arcilla said complaints came from a range of sectors, including a law office, restaurant owners, water refilling stations, and dormitory operators, who described the requirement as an “added burden” in securing annual business permits.

Executive session set

The approved resolution directs the holding of an executive session with CHD officials, the City Treasurer’s Office, and the Business Permits and Licensing Office to examine the selection and accreditation process for third-party testers, their compliance with Department of Health regulations, and possible integration of the service into CHD operations.

Arcilla suggested that if the city could perform the tests in-house, there should be no need to outsource them to a private entity, especially one that charges far beyond the fees set by ordinance.

The investigation will also look into whether the current system has discouraged some businesses from securing permits due to the steep cost of compliance.

“I hope the authorities can look into this and make sure the water testing process is fair, accurate, and reasonably priced,” the complainant wrote in the letter.

The City Council has yet to set the date for the executive session.

