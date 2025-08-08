Tropical storm outside PH may enter PAR on Sunday — Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical storm outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) could possibly enter the country by Sunday (August 10) or Monday (August 11).

This is according to Loriedin Galicia, forecaster of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), in a 4 a.m. weather forecast, today, August 8.

Galicia said that the tropical storm was located 2,585 km. east of extreme northern Luzon as of 3 a.m.

Upon entry, it will be given the local name “Fabian”.

“Based on our latest analysis, it would reach the typhoon category before or upon entry to PAR,” Galicia said.

Aside from this, Pagasa in its 4 a.m. forecast, said that scattered rains and thunderstorms would be experienced in the Visayas due to the prevailing southwest monsoon or the “habagat.”

The same weather condition would also be affect the Bicol Region, Mimaropa, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Davao Region, Quezon, and Palawan

Moderate to heavy rains in those areas could result in flash floods or landslides.

Isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will prevail over Metro Manila, the rest of Calabarzon, and Mindanao.

The rest of Luzon will also get isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago.

Pagasa also said that the low pressure area (LPA) located 150 km. northwest of Bacnotan, La Union as of 3 a.m., meanwhile, is forecast to exit PAR in the next 24 hours.

“It is not directly affecting any part of the Philippine landmass,” Pagasa forecaster Galicia said.

In a separate advisory issued at 5 a.m., PAGASA said the LPA would less likely bring significant rainfall over the Ilocos Region.

Isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms may still be experienced over northern Luzon due to localized thunderstorms. (PNA)

