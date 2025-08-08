Tomas Osmeña on BSKE delay: ‘I won’t allow a Rama or Garcia comeback’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña is unfazed by the prospect of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) being pushed to 2026, but made clear that his sights are set on keeping political rivals out of City Hall.

“I don’t worry over things. We have no control. Whatever the cards are, we just play them the best way we can,” said Osmeña, who leads the Bando Osmeña–Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

READ: December 2025 BSKE: Comelec-7 says no problem if this is postponed

Asked if a delay could derail BOPK’s grassroots buildup for the 2028 polls, Osmeña flatly said no, adding that his main concern is preventing the return of political clans he has battled for decades.

“I have no intention of running again. But I think about Cebu and I will not allow a Rama to come back. Or a Garcia to come back,” he said.

Osmeña was referring to former mayors Michael Rama and Raymond Alvin Garcia, who lost their mayoral bids in the May 2025 elections to Nestor Archival Sr of BOPK.

The vice mayor’s remarks come as BOPK holds both top executive posts in Cebu City — mayor and vice mayor — while remaining the minority in the City Council. A shift in the barangay leadership could influence the flow of political support in the years leading up to 2028.

Not worried

Still, Osmeña downplayed the role of barangay captains in securing electoral wins, pointing to former Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia’s failure to secure mayoral or council allies in Cebu City despite significant campaign spending.

“People like to take politics as if tomorrow is election day. Who thinks about the people? I think about what the city needs. At the end of the day, I don’t care what the captains say,” he said.

According to Osmeña, BOPK currently counts only four barangay captains among its supporters out of the city’s 80, but he argued that this has little bearing on long-term outcomes.

“They spent so much money, so much resources. Rice by the truckload. Look what happened to Gwen… You’re gone. Fundamentally, there’s a difference between them and us — they want people to serve them; me, no. I serve the people,” he added.

The bill moving the December 1, 2025 BSKE to November 2026 is expected to lapse into law by August 14, according to the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

READ: Comelec: Bill postponing BSKE will lapse into law by August 14

Comelec–Central Visayas Director Francisco Pobe said the region is ready for either outcome.

“So far, kami sa Central Visayas, wala gyud ta’y problema,” Pobe said, adding that timelines, budgets, and preparations are in place if the elections proceed as planned this year. (So far, we in Central Visayas, we really don’t have a problem.)

If enacted, the law would extend the term of current barangay and SK officials by another year, the latest in a string of postponements since 2016.

For Osmeña, the timing is irrelevant.

“Whatever you get, we just play it,” he said.

