LPA develops into tropical depression ‘Fabian’

The low-pressure area (LPA) inside the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) has developed into tropical depression ‘Fabian’ on Friday morning, August 8, 2025.

Fabian is the first tropical cyclone for the month of August and the sixth for the year.

READ: LIST: Philippine typhoon names for 2025

In an advisory, the weather bureau Pagasa said that Fabian was located 145 kilometers east of Sinait, Ilocos Sur as of 8 a.m. Friday.

It packs winds of 45 kilometers per hour (km/h) and gusts of 55 km/h.

It is moving northwestward at 10 km/h.

Gorio

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm “PODUL” is still being monitored outside the PAR.

It is located 2550 km east of extreme northern Luzon and moving northwestward at 15 km/h.

Should it enter the PAR, it will be called ‘Gorio’.

