CNU student council urges CHED to allow one-month shift to hybrid classes

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Supreme Student Council (SSC) of Cebu Normal University (CNU) is appealing to the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to grant students at least a month to adjust before implementing a proposed return to hybrid learning.

It cites concerns over abrupt schedule changes and the lack of prior consultations.

SSC president Jomar Denlauso Sunpayco said the council hopes CHED will “take into full consideration” its proposed transition period, should the commission recommend that CNU revert to a 75-percent onsite and 25-percent online setup effective immediately.

“I just hope that CHED will take into full consideration with their own findings, that the lack of proper consultations and the abrupt implementation of online modality are neither feasible nor fair, especially in a public Higher Education Institution where access, equity, and the welfare of students must always be prioritized,” Sunpayco told CDN Digital on Friday, August 8.

Without such an adjustment, Sunpayco warned, students will face logistical and financial burdens from an abrupt change in class schedules, alongside unprepared learning environments.

“Students will inevitably be hassled once again by the sudden schedule changes,” he said.

Investigation

The call comes amid CHED’s ongoing investigation into CNU’s decision last month to shift all Main Campus classes to a 100-percent online setup, a move made without alleged approval from its Board of Regents and without consulting key stakeholders.

Following public backlash and a Senate inquiry push from Senator Pia Cayetano, CNU revoked the policy on August 2 and reinstated a hybrid scheme—75-percent onsite and 25-percent online—set to take effect on September 1.

CHED had earlier questioned whether the initial all-online setup violated national guidelines on on-site learning, and directed its regional office to assess possible policy breaches.

Sunpayco stressed the need for mechanisms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“It is significant that mechanisms will be put in place to ensure that the situation does not happen again, and that meaningful dialogue with stakeholders becomes the standard, not the exception,” he said.

The controversy stemmed from CNU President Daniel Ariaso Sr.’s July 21 memorandum ordering a full online shift to fast-track a P2-billion campus modernization project.

