Liloan, Cebu: Man goes on rampage, shoots, wounds construction worker

CEBU CITY, Philippines — It was just a normal day on Thursday morning, August 8, for one construction worker as he fetched water for his work at subdivision job site when an armed man believed to be high on drugs chanced upon him and shot him in the neck.

The shooting happened at past 9 a.m. that day in a subdivision in Barangay Tayud, Liloan town in northern Cebu.

This was while the armed man was pursuing and firing at a vehicle with three other construction workers on it, and he missed.

“Namusil lang ni siya sa tulo ka construction workers nga nagsakay og sakyanan nga nilabay sa iyang balay,” said Police Chief Master Sergeant Arni Goc-ong, Liloan Police investigator on case in a phone interview with CDN Digital on August 8.

(He just shot at three construction workers riding on a vehicle that passed his house.)

And as he was pursuing the vehicle with the three construction workers, he chanced upon another construction worker fetching water in another job site in the subdivision.

Goc-ong said that the armed suspect stopped his pursuit of the vehicle and fired at the construction worker, who was fetching water, hitting him on the neck.

The suspect then returned to his house and a few minutes later a shot was heard.

Police were called, and they later found the suspect dead with a gunshot wound in the chest.

Goc-ong said that the suspect shot himself with a .45 caliber pistol that he used in the shooting rampage.

Police said that the three construction workers, whom the suspect shot at did not know the attacker, and so did the other wounded victim, who was rushed to the hospital in Consolacion for treatment.

“Nibisita ko niya gahapon. Unya mao rag ibalhin siya sa Sotto kay natapsingan ang iyang spinal cord. Mao rag dunay puruhan nga maparalyze siya,” Goc-ong said.

(I visited him yesterday. And he would be transferred to Sotto (Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center) because his spinal cord was grazed by the bullet and there is a chance that he might be paralyzed.)

Goc-ong said that the suspect was believed to have used drugs during the attack.

He said that this was because the victims were not known to the attacker and had not done anything against him to trigger the shooting.

The police investigator said that the suspect, who was alone at that time in his house before the shooting rampage, was allegedly a known drug user in the area.

Police said that the dead suspect was separated from his wife and he had a son, who was at school at that time of the attack.

Goc-ong said that residents, who knew the suspect in the area, told him that the suspect when allegedly under the influence of drugs would often glare at people whom he would pass by while walking on the road.

According to Goc-ong, on Thursday morning, the suspect suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at a vehicle passing by his house.

The vehicle had three construction workers on it.

The driver of the vehicle told Goc-ong that he chose to speed up and do another drive around the subdivision to escape from the suspect who was seen pursuing the vehicle with his gun.

The driver said that he would have turned right to the entrance of the subdivision but this would have let the suspect catch up since he would have to slow down at the gate of the subdivision.

So he decided to turn left and did another drive around the subdivision.

Goc-ong said that when he turned left, the suspect continued to pursue the vehicle which was getting away from the suspect at that time, and that was when he chanced upon a construction worker fetching water near a house where he was working.

The suspect stopped pursuing the vehicle and shot the unwitting victim in the neck.

After seeing the victim fall to the ground, the suspect headed back to his house and a few minutes later a shot rang out.

Goc-ong said that the dead suspect was a known drug user in the area, and that he allegedly had entered a drug rehabilitation center once.

He also said that the suspect only lived in the house in the subdivision after his father passed away.

Goc-ong said that the suspect lived in Manila for quite a time and he was believed to have worked there.

Goc-ong also said that they have recovered the gun used in the shooting, which was at the police laboratory undergoing tests.

He also believed that the firearm was an unlicensed gun.

Liloan is a town of the province of Cebu estimated to be 15 kilometers north of Cebu City./Dbs

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available. Reach out to these mental health hotlines for immediate assistance:

Hopeline Philippines: 0917-558-4673 National Center for Mental Health Crisis Line: 1553 Philippine Mental Health Association: 0917-565-2036 Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya Hotline: 0939-936-5433

Tawag Paglaum Centro Bisaya operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing call-based support for individuals facing mental health concerns, especially those in crisis or at risk of suicide.

