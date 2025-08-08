Pilar residents raise healthcare issues to visiting Cebu Gov. Pam

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The distance between Ponson Island, where the northern town of Pilar is located, and the nearest landfall point of southern Leyte is only 7.2 kilometers.

When 73-year-old Teresita Romo from Brgy. Villahermosa had to rush his 52-year-old son to the hospital after suffering an unexplainable swelling of his upper arm, the most logical and practical choice would be to travel to Ormoc City in Leyte. The main mode of transportation: a motor banca.

If they chose to go to Cebu City, they need to cover a total of roughly 80 kilometers of land and sea trips that would last up to eight hours, including traffic.

Meanwhile, the entire journey to Ormoc City would only take an estimated 30 minutes, said Romo. Unfortunately, her son succumbed to the health complications last July 3.

“It would have been nice if we can travel faster and easier to Cebu City so we can avail of free healthcare programs,” Romo added in Cebuano.

Like most areas in Cebu province, residents in Pilar like the Romo family face mounting challenges in accessing healthcare services.

Presently, the only 5th class municipality in Cebu, Pilar still has no local health officer and most doctors assigned here won’t last long, partly due to its remote location.

“Wa gyu’y magdugay na doctor dinhe. We have Doctors to the Barrios pero three years ra man na sila kasagaran,” said Chiziline Maratas, vice mayor.

(No doctor would last long here. We have Doctors to the Barrios but they only stay for three years at most.)

As a result, residents like the Romos had to seek somewhere else which often meant sailing beyond the sea.

That’s why on Thursday, August 7, Pilar’s officials took the opportunity to raise their concerns to the Capitol when it conducted its Caravan of Services in the island.

“Ang hangyo gyud namo ni Gov. Pam kay kaning mga doctors ug ang atong Municipal Health Officer,” Maratas said.

(What we are requesting from Gov. Pam is that those doctors and our municipal health officer.)

Health concerns in Pilar

Aside from having insufficient doctors, the roughly 12,000 people living in this island relies on its sole Rural Health Unit (RHU) for immediate check-ups.

But the RHU there is also in dire need of upgrades if it meant it can effectively serve its constituents like the Romos.

To address these concerns, the local government in Pilar started taking measures. These include setting aside the budget needed to hire their much-needed Municipal Health Officer.

They are also in the process of acquiring multi-purpose transport vehicles to provide patients, especially during emergencies, quicker and more convenient means of traveling.

According to Vice Mayor Maratas, they were supposed to purchase sea ambulances to provider faster and more convenient transfer for patients from the island.

But state auditors advised them to secure permits and specialized licenses for the drivers before buying them.

Solutions, promises

When she took the helm at the Capitol, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro promised to address healthcare woes here, like that in Pilar town.

For her administration’s first Caravan of Services, they selected far-flung areas like Pilar, said Dr. Elisse Nicole Catalan, consultant at the Provincial Health Office.

Aside from rolling out free services, Capitol officials have also conducted inspections of the healthcare facilities in Camotes Island, including that in the towns of Poro and San Francisco.

Catalan also said they were planning to provide incentives to entice doctors to be deployed in remote areas in the province.

“Kana amo pa i-explore na. Maybe we can improve the conditions and additional incentives probably. So, kani for consideration pa ni sa governor,” said Catalan.

(That, we still have to explore that. Maybe we can improve the conditions and additional incentives probably. So, this still is for consideration of the governor.)

