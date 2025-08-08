Sex toy tosses at WNBA games: Crypto group reportedly planned them

LOS ANGELES, United States — A cryptocurrency group has said it organized a spate of “stunts” in which sex toys were tossed on courts at WNBA games, US media reported on Thursday.

USA Today first reported that an unnamed spokesman for a group behind a meme coin called Green Dildo Coin had orchestrated at least some of the incidents, which angered WNBA players and led to at least two arrests.

“We didn’t do this because, like, we dislike women’s sports or, like, some of the narratives that are trending right now are ridiculous,” the unnamed source told USA Today.

READ: WNBA: How does it solve its sex toy problem?

“We knew that in order to get a voice in the space … we had to go out and do some viral stunts to save us from having to pay that influencer cabal, sacrifice our souls and the fate of the project.”

On July 29, a sex toy landed on the court as the Atlanta Dream hosted the Golden State Valkyries.

In the week since, similar objects have been thrown onto the court or into the stands at several other games, including another game in Atlanta.

The WNBA confirmed that one person had been arrested in connection with one of the incidents in Atlanta and on Wednesday an 18-year-old man was arrested for throwing a sex toy at a Phoenix Mercury game which hit another fan — who was at the game with his young neice.

USA Today reported that the meme coin group spokesman said that Delbert Carter, who was arrested for allegedly throwing a green sex toy on the court at the end of Atlanta’s home game against Phoenix, was not part of the cryptocurrency group.

READ: UAAP girls basketball: Lady Bullpups crush Ateneo by 101 points

Nor was Kaden Lopez, who was arrested in Phoenix. According to the statement from the Phoenix Police Department, Lopez said he saw the trend on social media and bought his own sex toy to throw.

“Moving forward, we have a lot more pranks, but they’re a lot lighter. They’re a lot more tasteful,” the unnamed source told USA Today.

The WNBA said in a statement on Thursday it was working with arena personnel to identify culprits and “ensure appropriate action is taken.”

The WNBA did not immediately comment on the reports of the cryptocurrency group connection.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP