LTO Tracker: How to find your license plates

There’s so much hullabaloo surrounding the claiming of license plates due to the ” No Plate, No Travel” policy of the Land Transportation Office (LTO).

If you’re one waiting for your vehicle plate, you might want to continue reading this.

READ: LTO: No deadline for ‘no plate, no travel’ policy

The LTO has actually made the process a bit easier with the LTO Tracker.

READ: DOTr announces end to PH’s 11-year motorcycle plate backlog

This online tool lets motorists in the Philippines track their license plates–and driver’s licenses– in real-time from their phones or computers.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to use the LTO Tracker to find your license plate and how to claim it when it’s ready.

What is the LTO Tracker?

The LTO Tracker is an online platform that allows vehicle owners to track the availability and delivery status of their license plates and driver’s licenses.

Accessible via www.ltotracker.com, it also lets you request home delivery through LTO-accredited couriers.

Note though that all foreign clients are not eligible for this service. The tracker says foreign driver’s licenses must be delivered through the Philippines Postal Service, as per the memorandum dated December 23, 2019, regarding fictitious addresses used/submitted by foreigners applying for the conversion of a foreign license into a Philippine driver’s license.

How to Use the LTO Tracker

1. Go to the official LTO Tracker website

Visit https://ltotracker.com using your browser. This is the only legitimate site to use the tracker tool.

2. Choose “License Plate”

Once on the homepage, choose the “License Plate” option. This will redirect you to a form where you’ll input your vehicle details.

3. Enter plate number or MV file number

If you already have your plate number, type the details in.

If not, you can use the 15-digit MV (Motor Vehicle) file number, which can be found on your certificate of registration (CR).

4. Check plate status

The tracker will show your plate’s status. It will be either in process, dispatched, ready for pick-up, or available for delivery.

If your plate isn’t found in the system, it will prompt you to provide more information (e.g. name, birthdate, OR/CR details) so LTO can locate your record.

5. Choose how to receive plates: Pick-up or delivery

Once your plate is ready, you’ll see the branch where it’s available for pick-up or you can request home delivery by uploading a photo of your valid ID and OR/CR copy, and entering the delivery address.

6. Pay the Delivery Fee

If you choose home delivery, pay the courier fee using GCash or QRPh. Fees vary based on your location.

After booking delivery, you can track the delivery status in real-time until your plate arrives.

Why Use the LTO Tracker?

Well, for one, it’s convenient since you can check plate status anytime and anywhere. Then you’d be able to avoid long lines at LTO offices. You’ll also know where exactly your plate is. Of course, there’s also option for delivery, where you won’t need to leave the house.