‘No plate no travel’ scare triggers surge of motorists in LTO-7 office

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — Hundreds of motorists flocked to the Land Transportation Office Regional Office 7 (LTO-7) New Registration Unit and Motor Vehicle Inspection Center in Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City, despite clarifications that no deadline has been set for the implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy.

The surge in visitors was evident on Friday, August 8, as vehicle owners lined up to claim their long-awaited license plates. This came a day after LTO clarified that the policy has no set deadline for enforcement, pending further instructions from LTO Chief Assistant Secretary, Lawyer Vigor Mendoza II. The clarification also effectively nullified the previously announced October 31, 2025 deadline.

However, drivers have been crowding the LTO office, especially in Mandaue City, ever since the announcement from LTO-7 was made two weeks ago regarding the strict implementation of the “No Plate, No Travel” policy in mid-August.

Among those at the center today was Jiar Labitad, who shared his frustrating experience. He arrived as early as 4 a.m., only to be informed around 11 a.m. that his license plate had been forwarded to his vehicle dealer in Bogo City, Cebu—over 90 kilometers north of Mandaue City.

According to Labitad, this information conflicted with what was indicated in the LTO Plate Tracker, which stated that his plate was available for pickup at the LTO office in Subangdaku.

Originally from Bogo City, Labitad is currently boarding in Lapu-Lapu City for work.

“Niadto ko sa ako dealer miaging buwan, niingun nga paabot lang maabot ang plaka. [Pagtan-aw] sa LTO tracker naa dinhi sa Subangdaku,” he said.

(I went to the dealer last month, he told me to wait because the plate would arrive. [Look] at the LTO tracker there in Subangdaku.)

He added that he had filed a leave from work specifically to claim his plate, especially after hearing that the policy would be strictly implemented by mid-August, carrying a penalty of ₱5,000. It was only this morning that he learned there was, in fact, no confirmed deadline.

Meanwhile, another motorist, Eric Duenas from Lapu-Lapu City, was more fortunate. He successfully claimed his license plate, which he had been waiting for since purchasing his vehicle in 2016.

“Kani nga plate number ako gitrack sa LTO tracker, naa sa Manila siya pero nisuway ra ko og ari unya nakuha man nako. Nine years nako nagpaabot sa ako plaka. Nakuha na gyud wala nay kulba,” he shared.

(This plate number I tracked in the LTO tracker, it was in Manila but I tried to come here and then I got it. I waited for nine years for my plates. Now, I got it. No more worries.)

Duenas arrived at 7 a.m. and queued under the “2017 and below” lane. Despite being the 100th in line, he received his plate at around 11:30 a.m.

Like Labitad, Duenas was also concerned about the potential ₱5,000 penalty had the policy been enforced as initially rumored.

The LTO Central Office has reiterated that the “No Plate, No Travel” policy remains on hold until further notice, with no penalties to be imposed at this time.

