Leptospirosis cases: NKTI treats 35 patients amid rise in cases

MANILA – The number of leptospirosis cases continued to climb, with the National Kidney and Transplant Institute (NKTI) reporting 35 patients currently admitted as of Friday.

Four days ago, 20 patients were admitted at the hospital.

In its latest report, the NKTI noted that its daily tally began on July 21, the start of “habagat” (southwest monsoon) season.

Five patients were admitted on Thursday, the NKTI said.

READ:

Since the start of the year, it has logged a total of 107 cases. About 54 patients have recovered, four were transferred to other facilities, and 13 have died.

The NKTI has prepared its gymnasium to be used as a ward for leptospirosis patients.

The Department of Health and the NKTI continued to urge the public to visit the nearest health center after wading through floodwaters, to receive prophylactic treatment as prescribed by a physician, whether they have wounds or not.

Leptospirosis symptoms can range from mild, flu-like illness to severe, life-threatening disease. Common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, and red eyes. Severe cases may involve jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes), kidney failure, and liver damage.

The incubation period from the time of infection and the appearance of symptoms typically ranges from two to 30 days, with most leptospirosis cases occurring within five to 14 days. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP