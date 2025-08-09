Msgr. Alesna’s new role is financial management, not pastoral

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Archdiocese of Cebu has clarified that Msgr. Roberto “Boy” Alesna’s recent post-retirement assignment is administrative and financial in nature, and not pastoral.

In a letter dated July 11, 2025, Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr. responded to retired Justice Gabriel Ingles’s June 26 inquiry, which questioned the assignment of the 75-year-old Mgr. Alesna to a prominent role “despite his retirement from the active priestly ministry.”

“The Board unanimously considered and concurred with this decision of the Archbishop. It is to be noted that the appointment is not pastoral in nature but more of a fundraising and financial management, an area wherein Msgr. Alena has a good and proven track record of completing projects and structures that he has been tasked to do in the past,” the statement said.

Beltran emphasized that Alesna’s appointment was “not a standard pastoral assignment but was based on urgent and practical needs, particularly the stalled Divine Mercy Center project, which remains unfinished despite its groundbreaking years ago

According to the Archdiocese, Alesna will lead fundraising and oversee financial management to advance the Divine Mercy Center in Garing, Consolacion, responsibilities that fall outside sacramental or pastoral duties.

Beltran noted that the Personnel Board “unanimously considered and concurred with this decision of the Archbishop

The Board-approved task is framed to harness Alesna’s “proven capability in project delivery, rather than involve him in parish ministry or sacramental leadership.”

Reporters reached out to Msgr. Alesna through the administrative officer of the San Pedro Calungsod Chapel and via personal contact; however, the officer said Msgr. Alesna declined to grant interviews.

Canonical context

Under Canon Law (Canon 538, §3), when a priest reaches the age of 75, he is requested to submit his resignation to the diocesan bishop, who may accept or defer it after evaluating the circumstances of “person and place.”

The Code also mandates that provisions for the support and housing of the resigned pastor be considered

The Archdiocese maintains that physical ability and willingness to serve of Msgr> Alesna, coupled with the urgency of the undertaking, justified retaining him in a non-pastoral capacity.

“During Msgr. Boy’s 75th birthday on April 17, 2025, he expressed his desire and readiness to continue serving the Archdiocese in whatever capacity he can be of help, since he deemed himself still physically able and fit. This offer and his availability have remained in the Archbishop’s mind,” Beltran wrote.

Addressing public concerns

In his letter, retired Justice Ingles acknowledged Archbishop Palma’s assignment prerogative but raised concerns that appointing a retired priest to an active role could undermine the Church’s practice of generational transition and discourage younger clergy.

He warned the move could set a precedent interpreted as favoritism.

Beltran responded that the appointment of Msgr. Alesna was motivated purely by the Church’s welfare.

“It is now time to put the right persons to work on and accomplish this valuable undertaking… the appointment is not pastoral in nature but more of a fundraising and financial management,” he said.

