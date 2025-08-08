Pampanga town mayor stripped of police powers over bribery

MANILA – Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan, Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer of the National Police Commission (Napolcom), has ordered the suspension of San Simon, Pampanga Mayor Abundio Punsalan Jr.’s powers and control over the municipal police.

This came after Punsalan was arrested in an entrapment operation on Tuesday by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) for allegedly accepting part of an P80-million bribe in exchange for a favorable resolution from the local government, as alleged by complainant Realsteel Corporation.

In a statement on Friday, Calinisan directed the Inspection, Monitoring and Investigation Service (IMIS) to conduct a motu proprio (on its own initiative) investigation on the Pampanga town mayor for the possibility of a full revocation of the authority granted by the Napolcom to Punasalan to exercise operational supervision and control over the police force within his jurisdiction.

This authority includes the power to issue directives on police operations, assign police personnel, develop safety plans, and select a chief of police based on legal qualifications.

Calinisan stated that “under the law, mayors and governors are automatically considered representatives of Napolcom to perform these duties, even without a formal oath-taking.”

“Their responsibilities also include overseeing police performance, supporting police seminars and training, and formulating plans for community public safety,” the Napolcom chief added. (PNA)

