Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu: Over 1,400 triathletes to compete

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — More than 1,400 triathletes from 49 countries are set to test their mettle in Asia’s longest-running Ironman event, the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu.

The number surpassed last year’s attendance of 1,300 participants.

The estimated figures were announced by Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc. and Ironman Philippines, during the official press conference on Friday, August 8, at the Belmont Hotel Mactan.

Galura also confirmed that over 600 young athletes from 10 countries will take part in the Ironkids Philippines on Saturday at the Dusit Thani Mactan. Like last year, the kids’ event will be an aquathlon, a swim-run race, instead of a full triathlon.

First staged in the country in 2012, the Ironman 70.3 Cebu has grown into what is now called the “Crown Jewel” of Asia’s triathlon circuit. It has consistently attracted thousands of athletes, even hosting the Asia-Pacific Championships in previous years, which brought in some of the sport’s top names.

“This event in Cebu involves significant coordination among various local authorities as it attracts 1,400 participants from 49 countries, including nearly 600 young athletes,” Galura said.

Joining her at the press conference were representatives from Lapu-Lapu City, the Cebu Provincial Government, 2GO, and the Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX).

Galura said Cebu’s Ironman race remains special for many reasons — from the warm Filipino hospitality to the locally designed medals by Cebuano industrial designer Kenneth Cobonpue, along with the food, culture, and scenery.

This year, she added, triathletes have another major draw: the 8.9-kilometer CCLEX, the country’s longest and highest bridge, which forms part of the race route.

“The athletes you see today are not the same ones from 2012, 2018, or 2019,” Galura explained. “Every year we have fresh faces, athletes who have heard about the cheering, the food, the experience of crossing CCLEX, and the atmosphere in Mactan Newtown. They don’t need a ‘new’ experience because for them, it’s already something new.”

She added that while some past participants may have moved on from the sport, the event continues to attract new competitors who will bring home their own stories of racing in Cebu, further fueling interest for future editions.

Pro triathletes

Among this year’s 1,400 participants are 15 professional triathletes chasing the podium. Returning contenders include last year’s second and fourth-place finishers, Sam Osborne of New Zealand and Caleb Noble of Australia, as well as 2017 women’s pro champion Amelia Watkinson.

Alongside the Ironman 70.3 race, organizers will also stage the Sunrise Sprint, an Olympic-distance event that will feature mostly Filipino triathletes.

