Aklan vice mayor shot dead by municipal councilor

By: Annabel Consuelo Petinglay - Philippine News Agency | August 08,2025 - 04:15 PM

Aklan vice mayor shot dead

DETAINED. Ibajay, Aklan municipal councilor Mihrel Senatin, 43, is detained at the Ibajay Municipal Police custodial facility on Friday (Aug. 8, 2025). Senatin shot dead Ibajay Vice Mayor Julio Estolloso, 50, at the municipal hall without provocation. (Photo courtesy of Jun Ariollo Aguirre)

SAN JOSE DE BUENAVISTA, Antique – The vice mayor of the Municipality of Ibajay, Aklan was shot dead Friday morning by an incumbent municipal councilor.

In an interview, Ibajay Deputy Chief of Police Lt. Melvin Cunanan said Mihrel Senatin, 43, without any provocation, suddenly fired his gun at Vice Mayor Julio Estolloso, 50.

Estolloso had just arrived in his office to report to work while the suspect was having his ordinances recopied.

“We are still investigating the real motive of the shooting incident, operatives from the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) are still processing the crime scene,” Cunanan said.

He said initial reports gathered only showed that the suspect approached the vice mayor and asked him if he had any grudge against him, and suddenly withdrew his firearm.

There was also no known animosity between the suspect and the victim, he said.

Cunanan said investigators are still clueless on the possible motive as Senatin remains quiet inside the Ibajay custodial facility.

He said the incident is only an isolated case, and murder charges are being readied against the suspect(With report from Jun Ariollo Aguirre/PNA)

