Loon drug sting: P1.7M drugs seized, suspect flees after assaulting cop

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police in Loon, Bohol, seized around 255 grams of suspected shabu worth ₱1.734 million during a buy-bust operation on Thursday, August 7.

The Loon drug sting, conducted under the “Ronda Kontra Guinadili nga Droga” initiative, led to the arrest of a 33-year-old tricycle driver in Purok 2, Barangay Tubodio of the said town.

The suspect, a married resident of Purok 2, Biabas, Guindulman, Bohol, was found in possession of suspected illegal drugs, a mobile phone, buy-bust money, and a black sling bag.

READ:

The police operation was spearheaded by PCPT Thomas Zen B. Cheung with the Loon Municipal Police Station in coordination with Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

Upon apprehending the suspect, a small altercation ensued when the former punched one of the arresting officers, giving him the chance to escape.

Despite the suspect’s escape, PCOL Arnel Banzon, Provincial Director of Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO), through Police Regional Office 7 (PRO-7)’s Facebook post, described the operation as a major blow to the local drug trade.

“Bisan pa sa pipila ka mga kabalaka, ang pagkumpiska sa kapin 1.7 milyon pesos nga kantidad sa shabu dakong kadaut sa supply chain sa ilang kalihukan. Ang kapulisan padayon nga naglihok aron makab-ot ang hustisya,” Banzon said.

PLTCOL Norman Nuez, BPPO spokesperson, added that such operations reflect the police force’s firm commitment to dismantling high-value drug networks.

“Ang maong operasyon nagpakita nga seryoso ang kapulisan sa pagpangita ug paglaglag sa mga high-value drug personalities. Nagpadayon ang among operasyon ug kooperasyon sa komunidad aron makab-ot ang tinuod nga kalinaw,” Nuez added.

Police have since launched a hot pursuit and are conducting intelligence operations to track the suspect of the Loon drug sting down.

