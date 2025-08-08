Ironman weather: Hot, cloudy, and rainy conditions await racers

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — A mix of hot, cloudy, and rainy weather is expected to challenge competitors in Sunday’s Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, which will start and finish at Mactan Newtown.

The forecast Ironman weather was announced by Princess Galura, president of Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) and Ironman Philippines, during a press conference Friday at the Belmont Hotel Mactan.

Temperatures on race day are expected to reach 30 to 32 degrees Celsius. It’s significantly cooler than last year’s race, which saw the mercury soar to 50 degrees under April’s El Niño conditions.

With the event now taking place in August, during the Philippines’ rainy season, athletes can expect manageable heat and humidity in the morning, followed by possible afternoon showers.

Galura announced the weather condition unlike the pre-pandemic Ironman 70.3 years where well-known weatherman Kim Atienza usually does during the participants’ race briefing.

“We know it’s going to be hot the whole morning, but it will rain in the afternoon, right when most of the triathletes are on the run course,” Galura said.

The hottest period of the Ironman weather is expected around 9 a.m., before skies gradually turn cloudy later in the day.

Beyond the heat, one of the biggest challenges for the 1,400 participants from 49 countries will be the water current along the Hilutungan Channel. Galura noted that the strongest tide is expected at the 825-meter mark of the 1.9-kilometer swim.

“That’s why we’ve scheduled the Sunrise Sprint racers earlier, so they won’t bear the brunt of the strong tide,” she explained.

The Sunrise Sprint, a shorter-distance race, will take off ahead of the 70.3 participants since its swim leg covers a smaller portion of the course.

Galura added that after monitoring tide and current patterns all month, August 10 offers the best conditions compared to other weekends.

Aside from the swim, triathletes will also contend with strong winds atop the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and midday heat. Organizers, however, assured that safety measures are in place to address these challenges.

